Safeguarding Nigeria’s communities through unity and collective action

Sir: Nigeria stands at a defining moment. Across our beloved nation,especially in parts of the Middle Belt and the North,communities have endured heartbreaking violence, too often framed as ‘herder-farmer clashes’ or ‘banditry.’ Behind these terms lie the faces of ordinary Nigerians,Christians and Muslims alike,whose lives and livelihoods have been shattered.

This is not merely a security concern; it is a call for collective moral responsibility. As Nigerians, we must rise above fear, prejudice, and division to affirm the sanctity of every human life. The government, civil society, and faith leaders each have vital roles to play in ensuring that every citizen feels seen, protected, and valued.

Understanding the Reality through Facts and Compassion

Data from Open Doors’ 2024 World Watch List ranked Nigeria as one of the most dangerous countries for Christians, with over 4,000 Christians killed in 2023 alone, representing nearly 80% of faith-based killings globally. Reports from the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) and the Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust (HART) also reveal alarming patterns of displacement, destroyed villages, and enduring trauma.

These statistics do not indict the government,they illuminate the urgent need for more coordinated, data-driven, and community-centred action. They challenge us all,citizens, security agencies, and leaders,to renew our collective commitment to peace and justice.

From Pain to Progress: Building a Framework for Hope

Nigeria’s identity as a multi-religious, multi-ethnic democracy thrives only when every citizen’s rights are equally defended. Rather than view this as a Christian crisis alone, it must be seen as a national unity challenge,an opportunity for the government to strengthen its legacy of inclusion and peace-building.

Recommended Steps for Sustainable Impact

•Establish a National Faith & Community Security Council: A Presidential-led body that monitors and addresses violence in religiously mixed communities,promoting early warning systems, rapid response, and restorative justice.

• Strengthen Local Security Partnerships:

Empower local vigilante networks, traditional rulers, and community leaders through structured collaboration with the military and police, ensuring better intelligence sharing and faster crisis response.

• Invest in Resettlement and Economic Recovery:

Support displaced families through housing reconstruction, farming tools, trauma recovery programs, and skills training. This not only restores dignity but also rebuilds trust in governance.

• Protect Worship Centers and Faith Gatherings:

Classify major worship centers as Critical National Infrastructure, securing them with dedicated resources and trained personnel, just as we do for airports or public utilities.

• Promote Interfaith Dialogue and Peace Education:

Work with respected religious leaders, NGOs, and media partners to build long-term peace curricula, youth education programs, and community dialogue platforms.

• Transparent Accountability in Security Operations:

Encourage and commend security agencies that act swiftly and justly while holding accountable any personnel found negligent or complicit in attacks. Recognition and discipline should go hand in hand.

Encouragement to the Government and People of Nigeria

The Nigerian government has shown commendable resolve in addressing insurgency and improving security architecture. Building upon that progress requires an empathetic focus on vulnerable rural populations, particularly in Plateau, Benue, and Southern Kaduna. Protecting these regions is not only an act of justice, it is an investment in national stability and food security.

This is the moment for our leaders to turn tragedy into transformation. Through decisive action, transparent dialogue, and inclusive governance, Nigeria can once again become a model of coexistence and faith-inspired resilience.

A Shared Responsibility for a Peaceful Tomorrow

The call is not just to government—it is to all of us. Churches, mosques, media, and citizens must reject divisive narratives and unite in building bridges of trust. Every Nigerian deserves safety, dignity, and the freedom to worship without fear.

The time for blame has passed. The time for collaboration, compassion, and courage is now. Together, we can end this silent war and begin the healing our nation so desperately needs.

• Adebukola Adebisi Adekoya is a political analyst, entrepreneur, and faith leader committed to promoting national unity, peacebuilding, and ethical leadership in Africa.