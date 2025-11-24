Terrorism: Let no foreigner throw tantrums on our President

SIR: I may not like the incumbent Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for whatever sufficient alibis, but it is completely intolerable for me to permit an unruly foreigner under whatever guise to cast aspersions on the person and position of my country president.

If the type of these glorified urchins who make unbridled utterances and use unprintable words (such they will not use against their own country’s condemned criminals) against foreign political leaders before using their brains to think to have the table upturned, wouldn’t they rather show their belligerent traits worse than we are currently able to maintain decorum?

I mean, how much grace could they show to foreign critics when their country’s political leaders misbehave or become unduly irresponsible? Nobody in Nigeria now can ordinarily pretend that all is well in the country’s security atmosphere but ‘’let no stranger help expedite the dying process of my ailing foul in my house.’’

Let each patient take their prescribed medication by themselves, while others can show their altruistic care. ‘’Don’t take panadol for another person’s headaches.’’ It’s called hypocrisy of the highest order. What happens to euphemism as the recognised communication style that is seasoned with grace? Did he miss the class when the lecturer taught him in school? Or did Mr Gerasoulis become so ill-mannered and uncouth that himself lacks the constructive criticism capacity? Vendetta, malicious and prejudicious styles become the weapon of the unobjective or idiosyncratic fellows particularly when their selfish expectations fail .

Digging deeper into the ugly past of Mr Elias Gerasoulis as a professional lobbyist, there is no deficit of human shortcomings and a questionable outing. It is, therefore expected that when imperfect humans decide to engage in scrutinizing or fault finding the trajectory of their fellows, observing certain level of caution is a prerequisite.

It will amount to presumptuousness and prejudicious pursuit if the preacher is characteristically and equally guilty of the same criminal offense he is culpable for.

Without prejudice to the below-average performance of President Bola Tinubu administration, I believe that one of our Africa indispensable cultural values – that’s deference to the elders (which implies correcting them appropriately even when they are wrong) should rein in here. But when you desecrate the communication space with acrimonious utterances, little is left to know about your objectives and genuine purposes. These notwithstanding, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu can actually spare the general public, especially Nigerians, who bear the brunt of this recrimination, by righting every wrong, perceived or real, inherent in his government. If you have not traveled outside the border lines of Nigeria, it will be difficult for you to grasp the gravity of this Africa proverb and its contextual effect, which is that ‘’the fish spoils from the head’’.

For those who have had to bear such burdens at different disembarkation ports, I need no further narration of the inhuman treatment, disrespect for Nigeria citizens whose only offence might be in possession of our green passport booklet and other irrational manipulation of Nigeria citizens.

I call on Nigerians who throw caution to the air and join their voices to the arrant and notorious foreign critics to condemn our political leaders on our behalf to desist from such dangerous dimension.

In the same vein, I strongly suggest to Mr President to do everything within his power to save Nigerians from this avoidable national embarrassment by governing well the entity called Nigeria. The bloodshed and other organised violence as being perpetrated in Nigeria cannot be allowed to continue.

Steve Obum Orajiaku [email protected] + 2348087885533 (SMS only)