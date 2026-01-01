Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN: Prosecutor driving Nigeria’s expanding asset recovery regime

By Michael Ojo

In Nigeria’s fight against corruption, the most consequential battles are often fought not in the court of public opinion but in the courtroom—where evidence, procedure and strategy determine outcomes.

Rotimi Oyedepo Iseoluwa, SAN, has spent much of his career at that frontline, helping to shape how the Nigerian state prosecutes financial crimes and recovers illicit assets.

A career prosecutor with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Oyedepo rose through the ranks to become a Director, building a reputation for handling complex and politically sensitive cases.

Over nearly two decades, he has been involved in prosecutions that cut across money laundering, abuse of office and large-scale asset recovery, often navigating intricate financial trails and multi-agency investigations.

His elevation to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 2022 marked a significant milestone.

Conferred by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, the honour placed him among Nigeria’s elite advocates and reflected sustained courtroom performance and institutional impact, particularly in the evolving area of financial crimes litigation.

Central to Oyedepo’s prosecutorial legacy is asset forfeiture, especially the use of Non-Conviction-Based Forfeiture (NCBF).

He is widely recognised for his role in advancing the legal framework that allows the state to recover proceeds of crime without waiting for criminal convictions.

His involvement in securing a Supreme Court affirmation of the constitutionality of NCBF strengthened asset recovery as a core pillar of Nigeria’s anti-corruption strategy.

Through these proceedings, courts have ordered the forfeiture of assets worth billions of naira and millions of dollars.

Notable among them are the forfeiture of exotic jewellery valued at about $40 million linked to former Petroleum Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke, and funds traced to former First Lady Dame Patience Jonathan.

Other cases include the forfeiture of $43.4 million and luxury property in Ikoyi, as well as a 753-unit estate in Abuja linked to former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele.

Oyedepo has also been associated with forfeiture actions involving crude oil cargoes and illegally mined gold, secured through coordinated efforts involving law enforcement and regulatory agencies.

Beyond forfeiture, his prosecutorial record includes trials and convictions of senior public officials and professionals accused of corruption and financial crimes, underscoring his consistent presence in Nigeria’s most difficult enforcement cases.

His work has not been limited to domestic litigation. Oyedepo was part of the Federal Government’s legal team in the landmark P&ID arbitration case, a dispute that exposed systemic weaknesses in public contracting and posed enormous financial risk to the country.

The case marked a turning point in Nigeria’s engagement with international arbitration and sovereign dispute management.

In October 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Oyedepo as Special Assistant on Financial Crimes and Public Prosecution Compliance, placing him in the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

The role represents a shift from frontline prosecution to strategic coordination, with responsibilities that include aligning prosecutorial decisions, strengthening inter-agency compliance, and engaging domestic and international partners on enforcement policy.

The appointment reflects a broader understanding that effective anti-corruption enforcement requires coherence across institutions.

By operating at the intersection of investigation, prosecution and policy, Oyedepo has become a key figure in efforts to synchronise Nigeria’s anti-corruption machinery.

Educated at the University of Ilorin, where he earned his LL.B (Hons) in 2007, Oyedepo proceeded to the Nigerian Law School, Bwari, and was called to the Bar in 2008. His professional contributions have earned him several honours, including EFCC Outstanding Staff of the Year (2014), Best Financial Crimes Prosecutor (2020), and the NYSC Merit Award (2009).

He is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, the International Bar Association, the African Bar Association, and the International Association of Prosecutors, and is widely regarded within legal circles as an authority on asset forfeiture and financial crimes litigation.

Away from public prosecutions, Oyedepo maintains a strong commitment to family and faith.

He is married to Dr Victoria Oluwabunmi Rotimi-Oyedepo, and they are blessed with four children.

He also serves as an Assistant Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, reflecting a personal life anchored in service beyond the courtroom.

As Nigeria continues to refine its anti-corruption framework, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, remains one of the legal professionals shaping how the state confronts financial crime—through law, strategy and institutional reform.