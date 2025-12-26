When fear meets reform: How Kano is rewriting the narrative of security

Insecurity recognises no tribe and bows to no religion. It strikes without warning, without names, and without mercy—ravaging villages and cities alike. This sobering reality was forcefully articulated by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf during a special prayer session convened by the Kano State Government on Sunday, 6 December 2025.

The gathering was not merely symbolic; it marked a deliberate and bold response to the growing security challenges confronting the state, signalling a leadership determined to confront fear with faith, action and collective resolve.

There comes a defining moment in the life of a people when fear can no longer be endured in silence and uncertainty must give way to decisive action. For Kano State, that moment is now. Confronted by the harsh realities of insecurity and violent criminality, the government has chosen not retreat, but resolve. With courage sharpened by clarity of purpose and guided by firm political will, the state is stepping forward—anchored in faith, strengthened by unity, and determined to reclaim peace from the shadows of fear.

The Governor reminded the people that unity is no longer a slogan but a survival imperative, and that division has no place in a collective struggle for peace. He stressed that insecurity thrives where cooperation fails, insisting that every hand must be on deck. His administration, he assured, will continue to offer unwavering support to all stakeholders—traditional institutions, security agencies, community leaders and citizens—because securing Kano is a shared mission that demands collective ownership.

Beyond rhetoric, the government has moved decisively from promise to practice. Concrete steps have been taken to strengthen the operational capacity of security agencies through the provision of critical logistics.

Patrol vehicles and motorcycles have been deployed to enhance mobility and ensure rapid response, particularly in hard-to-reach terrains where criminals often exploit distance and delay. Looking ahead, the administration has pledged to equip operatives with other modern surveillance technologies, signalling a shift towards intelligence-driven security operations capable of detecting and neutralising threats before fear takes root.

It is a bold acknowledgement that, to some extent, today’s battles cannot be won with yesterday’s tools.

Yet Kano’s response recognises that security is not forged by force alone or modern technology. There are moments when people must also draw strength from faith. In that spirit, the government mobilised over four thousand Qur’anic reciters from all forty-four local government areas of the state to offer special prayers for divine intervention.

The gathering was more than a religious exercise; it was a convergence of the spiritual and a collective appeal for peace, protection and restoration. As the voices of the memorisers rose in unison, they echoed a people’s shared hope and moral resolve.

At the event, the Emir of Kano, Khalifa Dr Muhammadu Sunusi II, commended the state government for what he described as a timely and thoughtful initiative. He underscored the necessity of aligning prayer with preparedness, stressing that faith and logistics must work hand in hand if insecurity is to be effectively confronted. He urged citizens to support government efforts and cooperate fully with security agencies, warning that silence and indifference only embolden criminal elements.

For the Emir, security is not the sole responsibility of government—it is a collective duty that binds every citizen to the fate of the state.

Several respected religious leaders also added their voices in support of the effort. Sheikh Karibullah Nasir Kabara, Sheikh Tijjani Bala Kalarawi and many others praised the initiative and called on the people to rise with renewed patriotism. They urged communities to reject fear and become active participants in the protection of their society.

Their message was clear: a people who abandon responsibility risk surrendering their future to chaos.

The determination of the government has also been demonstrated beyond public gatherings. When Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf visited Faruwa village in Shanono Local Government, he went with the leadership of all major security agencies, including the Army, Police, DSS and Civil Defence. It was a visit that sent a strong signal of presence and seriousness. He made it clear that criminals would be confronted head-on with the full weight of the law.

Standing before the villagers, the governor assured them that the protection of lives and property is a priority that will not be compromised. He pledged that all necessary working equipment would be deployed to restore peace and stability. He also charged the people to provide credible information on the movements of criminal elements, stressing that community cooperation remains one of the strongest weapons against insecurity. He extended these assurances to other affected areas, including Shanono, Tsanyawa, Bagwai, Ghari and surrounding communities.

The governor further revealed that the matter had been discussed with the president, with a shared commitment to resolve the security challenges decisively. According to him, other modern devices would be fully deployed, and all captives would be rescued intact. It was a message designed not only to comfort the victims but also to warn those who profit from fear that the era of hiding is closing fast.

What makes Kano’s approach stand out is the balance between faith and force, between community participation and government authority, and between tradition and technology. It recognises that security is not merely the absence of violence but the presence of justice, vigilance, unity and shared purpose. It affirms that a society is strongest when its people and its leadership move in the same direction with courage and clarity.

At a time when many states struggle to find lasting solutions to insecurity, Kano has chosen action over excuses and unity over division. The political will displayed by the government is a reminder that leadership still matters and that determined governance can still inspire confidence among the people.

Indeed, Kano’s current strategy is worthy of emulation by other states facing similar challenges. It teaches that to defeat insecurity, a society must speak with one voice, think with one mind and act with one heart. When leadership meets faith, and when faith meets responsibility, the possibility of peace becomes real.

The journey ahead may be demanding, but Kano has clearly refused to surrender to fear. With prayer in the heart, technology in the field, unity among the people and resolve at the helm, the state is steadily rewriting its security story—not as a narrative of despair but as a chapter of determined hope.

Mukhtar, a veteran journalist, writes from BUK Road, Kano.