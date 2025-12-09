Insecurity: Governor Yusuf Seeks Divine Intervention, Hosts Over 4,000 Qur’anic Reciters for Special Prayers

… Commends security agencies for restoring calm in Shanono, Tsanyawa, Bagwai

Amid rising banditry affecting several communities in Kano, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on Saturday hosted top Islamic scholars and more than 4,000 Qur’anic reciters for a special prayer session seeking divine intervention.

The gathering, held at the open-air theatre of Government House, drew leaders of various Islamic sects, traditional rulers led by the Emir of Kano, Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II, and senior government officials.

Scholars including Sheikh Tijjani Bala Kalarawi, Sheikh Dr Muhammad Sani Ashir, Sheikh Adam Abba Koki, Sheikh Bazallah, Sheikh Nasir Kabara, Sheikh Abdullahi Uwaisu Madabo, Sheikh Dr Mujitaba Abdulkadir Bauchi, and Gwani Lawi Gwani Dankillori emphasised the need for sustained prayers to overcome the security challenges.

Governor Yusuf thanked Almighty Allah for the successful gathering and urged residents to support government efforts to tackle insecurity, stressing that banditry spares no one regardless of status or political leaning.

He noted that Kano has historically enjoyed divine protection and pledged that his administration would continue to combine prayers with lawful security measures.

He encouraged residents to engage in personal prayers, particularly at night, for lasting peace in Kano and the country. The Governor also commended security agencies for their professionalism and sacrifice, noting the strong cooperation between the agencies and the state government.

Sanusi II also expressed gratitude for the gathering and urged residents to support government efforts to restore peace. He praised the Governor’s recent visit to the affected communities with security chiefs, describing it as timely and reassuring.

Kano State has in recent weeks witnessed a number of banditry incidents, particularly in the Northern Senatorial District, where 15 people were abducted and one woman killed.