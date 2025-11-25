Julius Berger expands CSR, empowers women with health initiatives in Abuja, Lagos

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has broadened its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts with major women’s health advocacy programmes in Abuja and Lagos.

Last Tuesday, the company partnered with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Women Affairs Secretariat and the Family Peace and Women Empowerment Initiative (FAPWEI) to host the 2025 Women’s Health and Advocacy Programme in Abuja.

The initiative focused on early detection and management of breast and cervical cancer, bringing together healthcare professionals, policymakers, and community representatives for sensitisation sessions.

FCT Mandate Secretary for Women Affairs, Dr Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, praised Julius Berger’s commitment, describing the firm as not only building roads but also building people and strengthening communities.

She emphasised the company’s role in advancing women’s health and aligning with national development agenda.

Julius Berger’s Chief Risk Officer, Shakira Mustapha, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to community development, noting that the programme celebrated women’s resilience while promoting awareness of mental health and preventive care.

Head of Corporate Development, James Agama, added that the collaboration underscored the company’s vision of enabling progress and prosperity.

The Abuja event also featured donations of 400 bags of rice to beneficiaries, reinforcing Julius Berger’s commitment to social investment and sustainable partnerships.

Two days later, the company extended its outreach to Lagos, supporting a women’s health programme at Gbagada General Hospital.

Hundreds of women from Kosofe attended the sessions themed: “Woman’s Reproductive Journey and the Importance of Wellness through Self-awareness and Self-preservation.”

Topics included menopause, pregnancy care, and self-care, alongside free medical check-ups.

Healthcare experts, including Dr Olutokunbo Oseni and Dr Noimot Balogun, stressed the importance of early detection and lifestyle awareness, commending Julius Berger’s role in preventive care.

The firm also highlighted its ongoing collaboration with Gbagada General Hospital, including rehabilitation of the Intensive Care Unit.

Meanwhile, for Julius Berger Nigeria Plc., these initiatives are more than CSR check boxes.

They represent a philosophy of nation-building that integrates physical infrastructure with social investment. By focusing on women’s health, the company acknowledges that strong communities are built not only on roads and bridges, but also on informed, healthy, and empowered citizens.

Mustapha noted, “When you train a woman, you have trained a nation.”

Her words reflect Julius Berger’s belief that empowering women is central to sustainable development.

From Abuja to Lagos, Julius Berger’s recent programmes have demonstrated that its legacy is not confined to engineering marvels. It is also about shaping lives, strengthening communities, and ensuring that progress is inclusive.

However, community members celebrated the opportunity to learn, engage, and receive care in a supportive environment.

Local leaders and hospital officials lauded Julius Berger’s contributions, with Christiana Kuboye noting that the firm’s impact extends beyond infrastructure to meaningful community engagement.

Even the Master of Ceremony, and a physiotherapist at the hospital, Lanre Elegbeleye, reminded participants of Julius Berger’s enduring reputation, saying: “None of their bridges have ever collapsed because they stand for excellence, responsibility, courage, and collaboration.”