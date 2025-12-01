2026 guber: ‘Adeleke may no longer be interested in PDP’s ticket’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has said Governor Ademola Adeleke may not pursue the party’s ticket for the 2026 governorship election unless the internal crisis within the party is resolved and recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission within the stipulated timeline.

Speaking at a press briefing in Osogbo on Monday, the Osun PDP Chairman, Mr Sunday Bisi, said the party’s unresolved disputes at the national level had disrupted preparations for the governorship primary initially scheduled for 2 December.

Bisi said the governor had met all the requirements set out by the party ahead of the primary, including the purchase and submission of the expression of interest and nomination forms within the designated period of 13–25 October 2025.

“He purchased and submitted the expression of interest and nomination forms within the stipulated window of October 13th to 25th, 2025, being the deadline for submission,” Bisi said.

He added that Adeleke appeared before the screening committee on 30 October, where he was cleared without objections and issued a Certificate of Clearance.

According to Bisi, the process stalled after the internal crisis within the PDP escalated, following the suspension and counter-suspension of key national officers essential to supervising congresses, primaries, and transmitting the party’s candidate list to INEC.

“Soon after these pre-primary processes were concluded, the internal imbroglio rocking the national leadership of our party escalated,” he said.

“The suspension and counter-suspension of key national officers created a level of uncertainty that directly impacted the planned schedule.”

He said the statutory ward and local government congresses scheduled for 24 and 29 November, where delegates to the primaries would have been elected, could not hold due to the crisis.

These issues, he noted, are now subjects of litigation in courts across the country.

“In the light of the foregoing, it has become inevitable, indeed unavoidable, that the PDP governorship primaries earlier slated for Tuesday, December 2nd, 2025, can no longer hold as scheduled,” he said.

Bisi added that Adeleke’s future participation in the contest now hinges on whether the party is able to resolve its leadership crisis promptly.

“The information at my disposal is that Governor Ademola Adeleke may no longer be interested in seeking the nomination of the PDP for the 2026 Osun Gubernatorial Election, except a resolution recognised by INEC is reached within the INEC timeline,” he said.

INEC’s timetable for the 8 August 2026 Osun governorship election gives political parties until 15 December to submit the names of their candidates.