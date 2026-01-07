2027: Abia leaders parley Kalu, root for Tinubu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu and Abia State leaders

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu and Abia State leaders

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, leaders from Abia State have pledged their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during a series of meetings with the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

The engagements, which took place during New Year courtesy visits, reflected a growing commitment among community and political leaders in Abia State to participate actively in the democratic process.

Kalu received assurances of support from prominent APC figures, including Senator Chris Adighije, a chieftain in Umuahia South Local Government Area.

Senator Adighije expressed appreciation for Kalu’s visit and highlighted the willingness of the Olokoro Umuahia clan—comprising 17 autonomous communities—to rally behind national development initiatives and the policies of the Tinubu administration.

He emphasised the importance of learning from past electoral decisions and making choices that strengthen the region’s political influence.

“We should invest our votes wisely to ensure that our communities benefit. Strategic engagement now will position us for long-term gains,” Kalu said, addressing community and political leaders during the visit.

In addition to discussions with Senator Adighije, Kalu met with former Abia State House of Assembly member Hon. Chukwudi Apugo, who commended the Deputy Speaker’s legislative achievements.

Apugo particularly noted Kalu’s role in the passage of the South East Development Commission Bill, which led to the establishment of the Commission aimed at supporting regional development.

He praised Kalu’s efforts to engage both seasoned and emerging political leaders, describing him as a unifying figure in the state’s political landscape.

During the meeting, Kalu invited Apugo to formally join the APC, highlighting the need for collaboration and broad participation in strengthening the party’s support base.

He stressed that unity and active engagement are essential for translating political representation into tangible benefits for the people of Abia State and the South East.

“We are inviting leaders who share our vision to join us in promoting policies that benefit our communities and strengthen governance in the region,” Kalu said.

The Deputy Speaker’s visits and engagements reflect a concerted effort to encourage political participation, foster unity among stakeholders, and ensure that citizens are strategic in their electoral choices as the 2027 elections approach.

Leaders who pledged support emphasised the need for informed decision-making that prioritises community development and effective representation.