2027: ADC raises N230m at maiden stakeholders’ summit in Imo

*Removing Tinubu, APC won’t be easy, says Moghalu

In its financial consolidation move ahead of the 2027 general elections, members of the Imo State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), yesterday, raised whooping N230 million during their maiden stakeholders’ summit held at its state secretariat, in Owerri.

The event, chaired by a former governor of Imo State, Achike Udenwa, was attended by the immediate past governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha; the state Chairman of the party, Prof. James Okoroma; the state Publicity Secretary of the party, ‎MacDonald Amadi; some eminent politicians, captains of industry, academics, professionals and clerics, among others.

Speaking, Udenwa charged party members to embrace peace, unity, and discipline, adding that collective responsibility remained an indispensable tool for electoral victory.

He expressed unwavering commitment and confidence that the ADC’s prospects at the state and national levels are glaring in view of the calibre of committed Nigerians who had joined the party.

Udenwa, who governed Imo from May 29, 1999, to May 29, 2007, declared that with cohesion and strategic organisation, the party would triumph over the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), both at the state and federal levels.

‎

Also speaking, Ihedioha urged members of the ADC to “intensify their commitment relentlessly towards building a winning political machine.” The former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives appealed to the leaders and stakeholders of the party to make meaningful financial contributions, stressing that adequate resources would make effective political mobilisation and electoral success.

He further appealed to the business community and Imo indigenes in the diaspora to rally round the ADC, noting that their financial and moral support would be necessary in overcoming any political and structural challenges likely to confront the party.

MEANWHILE, former APC chieftain and Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in the recent Anambra election, George Moghalu, has warned that dislodging President Bola Tinubu and the APC from power will not be an easy task.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja yesterday, Moghalu said opposition political parties currently lack the cohesion required to challenge an incumbent government, stressing that fragmentation within their ranks makes victory unlikely.

According to him, history has shown that removing an incumbent administration requires unity of purpose, sacrifice, and collective resolve among opposition forces.

Moghalu, a founding member of the APC and former National Auditor of the party, recalled how the ruling party itself emerged through the merger of several opposition parties to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015.