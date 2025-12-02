2027: ADC targets major influx of lawmakers, eyes 21 Senators, 86 Reps

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) may be on the verge of an unusually large influx of federal lawmakers ahead of the 2027 general elections, as indications suggest that dozens of Members of the 10th National Assembly are weighing options to leave their current parties.

Although no formal declaration has been made, ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, confirmed that discussions are ongoing with several lawmakers across party lines.

“I am aware that several PDP Representatives and Senators plan to join the ADC soon,” he said, without providing specific numbers.

Separate political operatives familiar with recent strategy meetings held in Abuja and select states explained that the ADC leadership, under National Chairman Senator David Mark, has intensified consultations to expand the party’s presence in both legislative chambers.

According to these sources, as many as 21 Senators and 86 Members of the House of Representatives have “indicated interest” in the party in principle, though none have publicly defected.

One insider noted that lawmakers sympathetic to the planned move had appointed informal “anchormen” in various states to broaden consultations. States such as Benue, Kano, Lagos and Borno were cited as areas where talks appear more advanced.

“In Benue alone, about eight federal lawmakers are reviewing their political options. Kano already has several lawmakers involved in exploratory discussions,” the source claimed, adding that interest in the South East was “modest but growing.”

The sources stressed that the motivations vary: from intra-party crises to fears over returning tickets, to dissatisfaction with the conduct of primaries in the major parties. In Benue, for instance, long-running factional disputes within the APC—between groups loyal to Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume and Governor Hyacinth Alia—were cited as a factor pushing some lawmakers to reconsider their platforms.

A political aide familiar with the Benue consultations explained: “With the security situation and the unresolved divisions within the APC in Benue, many lawmakers are unsure of their chances in 2027. Some are simply exploring alternatives.”

Similarly, in Lagos, some lawmakers are reportedly engaged in ongoing discussions with the ADC, though no timelines for public announcements have been given.

Analysts note that Senator David Mark’s leadership style—particularly his eight-year tenure as Senate President—has become a rallying point for some lawmakers seeking a more predictable internal process.

Several insiders pointed to ADC’s assurances of “automatic tickets and seamless primaries” as a major attraction for first-term lawmakers unsure of securing renomination in their current parties.

However, political observers caution that interest or informal engagement does not automatically translate into defections, especially given the legal and political complexities surrounding mid-term party switches.

Still, the ADC’s renewed visibility and recruitment drive reflect the wider repositioning taking shape ahead of 2027, as parties recalibrate strategies and lawmakers reassess their political survival.