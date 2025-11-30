ADC seeks citizens’ cooperation to take over Lagos in 2027

Says the State of Excellence has been mismanaged by APC since 1999

The Lagos State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), at the weekend, called on “meaningful citizens” of the state to join hands with the party in removing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Addressing a crowd of supporters during a mobilisation rally in Oshodi/Isolo, stakeholders of the party, led by the Lagos apex leader, Rahman Owokoniran, assured residents that the ADC is fully prepared to reclaim Lagos, “but this can only be achieved with the people’s cooperation.”

The party also pledged to restore the principles of fairness, equity, justice, dignity and democratic governance, which it said had long been abandoned by the APC.

Owokoniran stressed that the gathering was not a campaign but “a call for reflection, recommitment and readiness to stand firmly with the ADC.”

He accused the ruling party of “enslaving Lagos” and alleged that the government had stifled the presence of other opposition parties, arguing that this forced democratic actors such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, and former Kaduna State governor Nasir el-Rufai, among others, to align with the ADC “in a bid to rescue Nigeria.”

He maintained that Lagos offers the best opportunity for political turnaround due to its diversity and voter strength.

According to him, “Lagos currently has about 10 million registered voters, and the party must mobilise at least five million committed supporters ahead of the 2027 elections.”

In his remarks, the ADC leader in Oshodi/Isolo, Adebisi Jegede, said Nigeria is currently at a critical political moment that requires a new and credible political vehicle, insisting that the ADC represents the “fresh alternative Nigerians have been craving.”

Jegede said the party’s foundation rests on unity, equality, equity and fairness, recalling that the founding fathers envisioned a nation where every citizen’s life matters, justice is not selective and every Nigerian feels secure in their land.

He added that the gathering was significant as it demonstrated the growth of the ADC in Oshodi/Isolo and the commitment of residents who are aligning with the party’s political mission.

“We are grateful to the patriotic leaders of the ADC who have provided this alternative platform for Nigerians. It is my conviction that we have all taken the right political decision, and in due time we will reap the dividends of democracy as desired by all Nigerians,” Jegede said.