2027: Akutah pledges security, welfare, infrastructure if elected Benue governor

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council, Dr Pius Akutah, has assured the Benue people that his tenure will prioritise security, welfare and infrastructure if elected Governor in 2027.

The two senators from Benue State elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and 17 members of the House of Representatives have tendered unreserved apologies for backing the incumbent governor, Fr Hyacinth Alia, in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at a Thanksgiving organised in his honour in Afia, Ukum Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State on Sunday, Dr Akutah, a frontline challenger to Governor Alia for the APC ticket ahead of the 2027 elections, recalled with positive nostalgia his upbringing in Afia that exposed him to the challenges confronting both Ucha and the wider Ukum Local Government Area and pledged to tackle them headlong.

The event, which featured maternal blessings, a Thanksgiving service and a reception, also witnessed a sea of endorsements and unprecedented support by the community for his aspiration to contest the 2027 Benue State governorship election.

The community leaders took turns in expressing their readiness to mobilise mass support for the Executive Secretary of the Shippers Council from his maternal roots in Mbazamber, Tsaav Council Ward, to every nook and cranny of the state.

During the church service, the officiating minister, Rev. I. T. Mnengean, who preached from Genesis 48: 14-20 and drew from the story of Manasseh and Ephraim, emphasised that “blessings meant for an individual cannot be exchanged.”

The officiating pastor reminded the NSC Executive Secretary and Senator Emmanuel Udende, who represents Benue North East, that divine blessings have no room for placeholders and cannot be upturned regardless of human efforts to thwart them.

He pointed out that mischief-makers and ungrateful people will always end in shame and regret, as he reiterated the importance of gratitude, adding that Thanksgiving and appreciation are door-openers that attract more blessings.

In his remarks, Dr Akutah appreciated the church and his maternal kin for the honour and described the event as a wake-up call and reminder that it pays to appreciate God and work for humanity.

He pointed out that those who fail to honour people whom God used to elevate them do not deserve renewed opportunities.

He also extolled the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, stressing that his consistent support played a key role in his upliftment and that of many others as he solicited continuous prayers for the SGF.

Akutah, who was honoured with the title of “Sema Wam U NKST Afia” (Distinguished son of NKST Afia), encouraged the people to support the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stressing that his infrastructure drive, human-capital initiatives, and longstanding ties with Benue should not go unrewarded, adding that, “Benue will smile in 2027.”

Also speaking, Senator Emmanuel Udende, representing Benue North East Senatorial District, criticised the Benue State Governor for allegedly attempting to disrupt the Thanksgiving services with flimsy excuses.

The senator, who described the act as unbecoming of a priest and contrary to Christian values, stressed that leadership comes only from God, and whoever God chooses gets power.

He said the party, in alignment with President Tinubu and Senator Akume, will pick a person the people will support.

While commending Dr Akutah for his leadership qualities, Senator Udende maintained that many draw inspiration from his organisational skills and, as a senator, he is particularly impressed and will throw his weight behind him for the 2027 elections.

He also delivered a message of hope from the SGF, which called on all youths to shun acts of violence, embrace peace, and indulge in legitimate means of livelihood.

He assured the community that the Federal Government was implementing measures that would curb insecurity and empower them to earn decent livings.

The Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Iorwuese Hagher, expressed joy that Benue will reset in 2027 and deliver on the foundation of its forefathers.

The Guest Speaker and member representing Gwer/Gwer West in the House of Representatives, Honourable Asema Achado, said Dr Akutah’s achievements and preparedness to transform Benue State is a project that excites and resonates with all well-meaning people.

Honourable Achado argued that the people of Benue State have resolved to shift leadership to Dr Akutah in 2027 and apologised for their 2023 decision.

He urged the community to carry the message to the grassroots and mobilise support for the project.

He said, “I want to apologise to the people of Benue State for the wrong choice we made in the last election. We made a mistake in 2023 by bringing Governor Alia.

“When you make a mistake before God or man, you apologise for the mistake. God has given us another opportunity to correct the mistake of 2023 in 2027. We shall correct the mistake in 2027.”