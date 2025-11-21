2027: APC ready to reclaim Oyo, says Sen Folarin

A former Senate Leader, Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin, on Friday said the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has learnt its lessons from its defeats in the 2019 and 2023 elections.

Folarin, who was the 2023 gubernatorial candidate of APC in the state, stated this during his elevation from the position of Aare Alaasa Olubadan of Ibadanland to Agbaakin Olubadan of Ibadanland by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja.

It would be recalled that the APC was defeated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 gubernatorial elections in the state.

Folarin, while addressing journalists at the event held at the Olubadan Palace, explained that the party was ready to reclaim the state in 2027.

He noted that all chieftains and leaders of the party have resolved to work together and reclaim the state in 2027.

The former Senate Leader, while speaking on the outcome of his recent meeting with President Bola Tinubu, noted that he told the President that the APC has the capacity to reclaim the state in 2027.

He maintained that his own goal and that of other members of the APC is to ensure the victory of the party in the next general elections.

Folarin described his elevation by the Olubadan as an opportunity to serve the people more.

Folarin said: “It is always a joy day when chiefs get promoted or elevated. You know we have a very unique system in Ibadan that is rancour-free. I am happy everyone is happy.

“Yes, I met the president recently in Abuja. The meeting went very well. We brainstormed on how we could improve our results in Oyo State, and I told him that we have the capacity to do that. The goal is to improve our results.

“To work hard, we are going to go around and sell our messages. We will do that again. We are more experienced now. He understands the strategic nature of politics in Oyo State. So we need to keep improving”.