2027: BAT Group launches grassroots outreach to deepen community engagement

The Convener of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) Ideological Group, Bamidele Atoyebi, has launched a renewed nationwide outreach campaign focused on strengthening grassroots political education and building closer contact with families and communities that require support.

The initiative is anchored on the BAT Home-Cell strategy, which seeks to broaden civic participation by creating structured neighbourhood clusters.

Atoyebi unveiled the programme in Abuja during an exclusive engagement with former local government chairmen drawn from all geopolitical zones of the country.

He said the effort reflects President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s core governance agenda, particularly his pledge to build a nation where “no Nigerian will go to bed hungry.”

According to him, the home-cell system is intended to ensure that government policies are not only understood but felt at the lowest levels of society.

Explaining the philosophy behind the strategy, Atoyebi said each home-cell unit operates as a mini-community centre where citizens can access credible information, share concerns affecting their livelihood, and receive guidance on how to benefit from government programmes.

He noted that this approach promotes inclusive democracy and ensures that citizens remain active stakeholders in the governance process.

Bamidele stressed that the motive behind the outreach is not political inducement or material patronage but a genuine desire to empower citizens with knowledge.

He emphasised that the BAT Ideological Group stands on values of service, accountability, and loyalty to the people.

“Through this home-cell, we can assess who is feeding well, who among members of our support group has been neglected, who is still depending on stream or well water, who does not have electricity in their community, who lacks access to quality education — among other day-to-day basic needs,” he said.

Atoyebi argued that the system would help identify people who truly believe in the ideals of President Tinubu and are ready to contribute to national development. He maintained that the BAT Ideological Group “is not a gathering without purpose,” but a platform for nurturing committed citizens.

“This is not a political platform for individuals who think only of themselves or their families,” he added. “Everyone deserves to be educated and carried along about the movement, not bought.”

He further explained that the outreach aims to rebuild trust between community members and leaders, particularly in areas where residents feel overlooked or abandoned after election cycles.

“We are out to make necessary connections with people so that it can be easy to reach all those who have felt used and dumped,” Atoyebi stated.

Stakeholders at the meeting expressed readiness to adopt and implement the home-cell structure in their respective communities.

They described it as a strategic tool for sustaining engagement, promoting accountability, and ensuring that grassroots voices continue to shape governance outcomes in the Tinubu administration.