2027: Diri, Senators, Asari-Dokubo, APC stakeholders endorse Tinubu

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, under the leadership of Governor Douye Diri, yesterday, endorsed President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.



At a special stakeholders meeting of the party convened by Diri at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall in Yenagoa, the Senator representing Bayelsa Central, Dr Konbowei Benson, moved the endorsement motion, which was seconded by a former Speaker of the House of Assembly and former deputy governor, Peremobowei Ebebi.



Chairman of the new caretaker committee of the party, Dr Dennis Otiotio; Senator representing Bayelsa East, Benson Agadaga; the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri; Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Sam Ogbuku; Managing Director, Niger Delta Basin Development Authority, Prince Ebitimi Amgbare, as well as the ex officio member (South South) of the APC National Working Committee (NWC), Godbless Diriware, were among stakeholders at the well-attended meeting.



It was the first expanded meeting convened by the governor since becoming a member and leader of the party in the state in October 2025. Diri expressed delight that the Bayelsa APC, as one big family, has resolved to work together to deliver Tinubu for another term.



He underscored the need for members to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, humility and rise above politics of bitterness and divisive tendencies for the sake of peace, development and progress of the state.



Diri also urged members to play by the rules and engage in politics of consultation, stating that those interested in political offices in the next election should shelve their ambitions for now.



He said: “Here we are today in a very big family of the APC. Let me use this opportunity to appreciate the old members of the party for the reception accorded to me and other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members who crossed over. It was a welcome like no other.

Also, former Niger Delta militant leader and activist, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, has pledged support for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.



Asari-Dokubo, now a paramount Ruler in Degema Local Council Area of Rivers State, pledged when Wike paid him a courtesy visit at his residence in Degema.



Expressing appreciation for the visit, Asari-Dokubo said Wike stood by him during difficult periods of his life, stressing that it was time to reciprocate the gesture.



Recalling his past struggles, he said, “As far back as 1992, I did not imagine I would be what I am today. You are my friend, and whatever is going to happen, I will stand by you to ensure success.”



Earlier, Wike explained that his visit to Degema was part of efforts to sensitise the people of the area on the decision of his political family to support Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, adding that it was also important to pay him a courtesy visit.

Meanwhile, the Rivers Elders Council has also endorsed Tinubu for a second term under the platform of the “Renewed Hope Family,” an initiative championed by Wike.

Chairman of the council, Ferdinand Alabraba, declared the endorsement during Wike’s “thank-you” visit to Akuku-Toru Local Council Area of the state.