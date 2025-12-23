2027: Group seeks Christian governor in Kwara

A group, the Kwara Inclusion Advocates (KIA) at the weekend, called for a Christian governor among other demands in 2027 general elections.

KIA warned, with an appeal to traditional rulers to maintain neutrality, saying that partisan alignment could weaken their unifying authority.

The group, at a press conference held at the peace Hotel, Tanke area of Ilorin, posited that the emergence of a Christian governor would settle the age-long elusive request in the spirit of a fair 2027 governorship contest in the state.

According to the group, wherever the governor energes may not be a serious concern as long as he/she is a Christian.

Cautiously, KIA urged political actors to prioritise competence, inclusion and peace over zoning and identity politics, warning that prolonged exclusion could threaten social cohesion in the state.

Speaking at the KIA 2025 Press Conference and Mini Summit in Ilorin, the Convener, Barrister Tunji Adeyemi, said the group was not motivated by religious agitation but by the need to stabilise Kwara politically and socially as the next electoral cycle approaches.

Adeyemi acknowledged that feelings of alienation persist in different parts of the state, particularly in Kwara South, stressing that ignoring such sentiments could breed resentment and insecurity.

According to him, leadership in Kwara must not be treated as an entitlement or a “turn-by-turn souvenir” but as capacity to govern effectively under pressure.

“As 2027 approaches, Kwara is under pressure from insecurity, declining trust and rising anxiety among citizens. These challenges cannot be solved by sentiment or rigid zoning but by strategy, competence and inclusive reassurance,” he said.

While respecting the calls for zoning the governorship to Kwara North, he advised that competence must remain the overriding criterion, adding that competence in a plural society must also be seen and trusted across religious and regional lines.

He maintained that a competent Christian candidate should not be structurally excluded if such a person emerges through an open and competitive process.

Drawing from history, Adeyemi recalled the election of the late Cornelius Adebayo in 1983 and the legacies of former military governor George Innih as evidence that Kwarans have previously embraced leadership beyond identity when competence was evident.

The event attracted prominent stakeholders who echoed the call for inclusive leadership.

According to Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo of the erstwhile “O to gee” movement, competence remains the strongest unifying factor in governance, adding that: “development thrives where merit prevails over sentiment.”

Dr. David Olayemi, in his contribution, highlighted youth empowerment as critical to peace and long-term stability, urging leaders to deliberately invest in them ahead of 2027.

Prof. Bolanle Saliu also called for the deliberate inclusion of women in political leadership and decision-making, stressing that no society can progress while sidelining half of its population.

The group insisted that the real question for 2027 is not whose turn it is, but who can heal, secure, and unite Kwara State.