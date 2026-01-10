2027: “I’ll Continue to make you proud,” Mbah assures as Nkanu royal fathers endorse him

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has assured the people of Nkanu land and Enugu State in general that he would continue to make them proud, serving with integrity and the full measure of his capacity.

Mbah gave the assurances, on Friday, at the 50th coronation anniversary celebration of the traditional ruler of Ihuokpara in Nkanu East Local Council, HRM Igwe Fidelis Ogbu Nwatu, who is also the Grand Patron of Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council.

The governor was reacting to his endorsement through the presentation of an ofo staff, the Igbo symbol of authority, truth and justice, by Igwe Nwatu and traditional rulers of Nkanu land, assisted by the Chairman of the Enugu State Traditional Ruler Council, HRM Igwe Samuel Asadu.

“I would like to begin by thanking our elders and our revered royal fathers for the event of today and what has just happened. The weight, import and significance of the ofo I have just received cannot be lost on me as an Nkanu man.

“In our culture, what you see me holding in my left hand is beyond symbols because our traditional rulers are the representatives of our ancestors. I am sure they must have communed with our ancestors for today’s event to take place. We have our ancestors speaking through them.”

“So, this is not an ordinary honour. This is trust, authority and it has been conferred on me by no other but by my people. It is an honour bestowed on me by my kinsmen that can never be compared to any other honour under the sun.

“I know that this endorsement is for us to continue to serve Ndi Enugu and it comes with responsibility. I understand that clearly. And I want to reassure our elders and traditional rulers that I will continue to serve Ndi Enugu with humility and with all the energy that I have and every fiber of my being, making you proud. You will never regret your action” Mbah stated.

He felicitated the celebrant for his meritorious service to his people and the Igbo land in the past 50 years, saying his longevity on the throne showed that the people, the ancestors and God were pleased with him.

“So, on behalf of the Government and good people of Enugu State, I convey our hearty felicitations. May God grant you many more years so that we can continue to benefit from your wealth of experience, wisdom, and knowledge,” he added.

Mbah equally reassured the traditional rulers of a major improvement in their welfare starting from this month.

Meanwhile, presenting the Ofo staff, the celebrant, who spoke on behalf of other royal fathers cited what he described as Mbah’s exceptional governance and landmark projects, noting that Enugu State never had it so good.

He said the Ofo staff was an endorsement to continue his good work. Other highpoints of the celebration was the unveiling of the book “Leadership as Service: A Portrait of Stewardship, Justice and Peace” authored by Igwe Nwatu and cutting of golden jubilee cake by the celebrant flanked by Mbah and other signatories.

The event was attended by former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani; wife of former governor of old Anambra State, Chief Patricia Nwobodo, and many political leaders, captains of industry, and lovers of the traditional ruler and Ihuokpara from across Nigeria and beyond.