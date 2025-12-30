2027: Kwankwaso summons Kano Speaker to emergency meeting

In what appears to be a last-minute alignment and realignment, national leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, yesterday summoned Speaker of Kano State House of Assembly, Jibril Ismail Falgore, to an emergency meeting.

The parley, which was held at Kwankwaso’s Miler Road residence within the metropolis at about 3:00 p.m., lasted for four hours. The Guardian gathered that the ex-governor, who was forced to terminate his scheduled trip out of the country following the planned defection of Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), had also summoned state and federal lawmakers for a decisive meeting.

Few federal lawmakers sighted at Kwankwaso’s mansion included members representing Fagge, Turauni, Nasarawa, and Rogo constituencies.

Although the subject of discussion was sketchy at press time, feelers have it that Kwankwaso is deploying all his arsenal to preserve the political equilibrium in the state.