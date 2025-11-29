NNPP Crisis: Kwankwaso loses as court affirms Agbo Major’s leadership

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja has issued fresh orders restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising or dealing with any faction of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) other than the leadership headed by Dr. Agbo Gilbert Major.

Justice Bello Kawu of High Court No. 14, Apo, granted the orders on November 25 and 27, 2025, in two separate ex parte applications filed by the NNPP.

The party accused a rival faction led by Dr. Ajuju Ahmed and others of attempting to mislead INEC despite existing judgments affirming the Major’s leadership.

In the first ruling delivered on November 25, the court granted the NNPP leave to apply for judicial review by way of mandamus.

The judge ruled that the leave shall operate as a stay of any contrary or inconsistent action, recognition, or communication by INEC or the respondents concerning the party’s leadership.

Justice Kawu also ordered an accelerated hearing and abridged timelines for filing processes, fixing December 10, 2025, for the substantive hearing.

In a subsequent ruling on November 27, the court permitted substituted service on 16 respondents via the NNPP National Secretariat in Abuja.

The judge further restrained INEC – whether through its officers or departments – from monitoring, attending, or participating in any congress or convention organised by the factional group until the substantive suit is determined.

The restrained respondents include key members of the factional group: Dr Ajuju Ahmed, Abba Kawu Ali, Prince Nwaeze Onu, Aladipo Alayokun, Ladipo Johnson, Arc. Mohammed Abacha, Mustapha Alkassim, among others.

Following the orders, the NNPP’s legal team officially wrote to the new INEC Chairman, Prof Joash Amupitan (SAN), informing him of the binding directives.

In the letter dated November 26, 2025, the party congratulated him on his appointment and stressed the need for strict compliance with all court orders governing the leadership dispute.

The NNPP reminded the Commission that several judgments — including those of the High Court of Abia State (HUZ/11/2024) and the FCT High Court (FCT/HC/CV/5518/2024) — had already affirmed the validity of the national convention that produced Major as National Chairman, while dismissing attempts by the Ahmed-led faction to assume control of the party.

Despite these judgments, the party alleged that INEC had previously extended recognition to the factional group, even after an “unauthorised and illegal” letter dated October 31, 2025, was sent to the Commission by Ajuju Ahmed and Dipo Olayoku, purporting to notify INEC of planned congresses and a national convention.

The NNPP insisted that those individuals had “no authority, standing or legal relationship” with the party and warned that any attempt by INEC to engage them would amount to willful disobedience of subsisting court orders and a violation of Section 287(3) of the 1999 Constitution.

The party cited the Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Governor of Lagos State v. Ojukwu, stressing that no public authority may place itself above judicial directives or foist a fait accompli on the courts.

Justice Kawu’s orders categorically bar INEC from uploading, publishing, or recognising any party logo, communication, or document originating from the factional respondents pending the determination of the judicial review.

The court directed the NNPP to serve all processes on the respondents within five days, while the respondents are to file their counter-affidavits within five days thereafter. The NNPP may file a reply within three days.

The matter was adjourned to December 10, 2025, for hearing.