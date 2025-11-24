2027: Rep Nalaraba kicks against APC zoning arrangement in Nasarawa

AN All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Nasarawa State, Abubakar Hassan Nalaraba, who also represents Awe, Keana and Doma Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, has criticised the calls for zoning the 2027 governorship position exclusively to the Western Senatorial District of Nasarawa State.

Nalaraba, who spoke during a meeting with APC executives and local council coordinators from the five local councils in Nasarawa West at his campaign office in GRA Keffi, described the agitation for zoning as rooted in injustice and political manipulation.

He said that such zoning demand is unfair and divisive, emphasising that leadership should be earned based on merit rather than imposed by sectional zoning arrangements.

It would be recalled that Governor Abdullahi Sule and some bigwigs of the ruling party in the state have insisted on zoning the next governorship to Narasawa West, while other stakeholders of the party have insisted that competency and popularity of the candidate should be the determining factor and not zoning.