2027: Tinubu’s support groups in Ondo legitimate – APC chair

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ondo State chapter, Ade Adetimehin, has cautioned against any misrepresentation of the activities of the multitude of support groups in the state, stressing that their efforts are legitimate and should be viewed as such.

While disclosing that the support groups are doing a lot to bring life into the party, Adetimehin urged leaders and members of the party not to misconstrue their activities.

Adetimehin, who spoke with journalists in Akure, the state capital, described the groups as an integral part of the party’s broader outreach strategy, adding that they are genuine in their mobilisation of support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to the APC chairman, internal cohesion within the party is not optional but critical to the overall success of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the party’s future electoral success.

“If you are talking about support groups, they are just pressure groups working with the party. They are loyal to the party under my watch. I will never allow the party to be Balkanised under my leadership.

“They are doing a lot to bring life to the party, and they are doing well. I commend them. The APC in Ondo State is solidly behind President Tinubu. We must remain focused, avoid distractions, and work together to ensure the success of his programmes and the continued dominance of our party,” he stated.

The party chairman further stressed that Tinubu is a “messiah” sent by God to transform Nigeria, insisting that the country is already beginning to reap the benefits of his leadership.

Adetimehin also said President Tinubu’s emergence was divinely orchestrated to rescue Nigeria from years of economic and institutional decline, stressing that the ongoing reforms, though challenging, are necessary for long-term national stability and growth.

The APC chairman, who likened the present economic situation to the birth pains of a new Nigeria under President Tinubu, noted that the prices of foodstuffs are gradually declining, affirming that while the economic reforms initiated by the president may be tough, they are designed to reposition the country on the path of sustainable development.

“President Bola Tinubu is a messiah sent by God to this country at this time. When you talk about economic reforms, you can see what he is doing. You can see his efforts in infrastructural development.”

“Look at the market survey of food items. Last year, a bag of rice sold for almost N120,000, but today you can go to the same market and buy a bag for about N51,000. The same applies to other food items.

“Gradually, prices are coming down. I thank God for President Tinubu’s life and for working tirelessly to make this country a better place to live. As you can see, the APC in Ondo State is well united,” Adetimehin stated.

The APC chairman urged Nigerians to exercise patience and continue to support the president, noting that policies such as fuel subsidy removal, tax reforms, and efforts to stabilise the economy would yield positive results in due course.