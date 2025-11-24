2027: We’ll defeat APC, PDP, says ADC national vice chairman

A National Vice Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator Suleiman Nazif Gamawa, has said that the party is the only platform that could assuage the hardship of Nigerians, as it has the capacity to present credible candidates that would defeat both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Gamawa said that ADC would be a dominant force in the 2027 general elections, whether or not it has serving governors. He stated this on Monday during an interaction with journalists in Bauchi.

Gamawa insisted that the absence of a sitting governor in the ADC would not hinder its chances, recalling that former President Muhammadu Buhari once defeated an incumbent president without having governors on his side.

He said, “The people have already believed that a new political movement is the option, so ADC is the saviour. We are giving them one blow.”

The party chieftain added that the ADC was not facing any internal challenges, calling on politicians who felt betrayed in their current parties to join the movement.

According to him, while other political parties have made aspirants’ nomination forms very expensive, the ADC will not follow suit.

“We are not going to be like them. We will give a chance to every well-meaning Nigerian,” he said.

Gamawa, who boasted of over 30 years of political experience and his past role as the Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, expressed confidence that he and other party leaders would reposition the ADC for victory.

He also assured that the party would remain fair to the masses if elected into power.

The ADC chieftain urged eligible voters to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards and be ready to participate in the forthcoming elections, stressing that voting is both a right and a responsibility.

He warned that Nigerians would continue to suffer the consequences of bad leadership if they fail to vote wisely.

Gamawa also lamented that the nation’s politics and governance had been hijacked by a few individuals, adding that the ADC was committed to mentoring young people interested in leadership and political participation.

In other news, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has formally registered as a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Adamawa State, marking a significant development in Nigeria’s opposition politics in the run-up to the 2027 general elections.

The registration was completed on Monday, following Atiku’s public announcement over the weekend to ADC supporters and local stakeholders in his home state.

The registration ceremony, confirmed by the former Vice President’s aide, Abdul Rasheeth, followed an announcement made to ADC supporters and stakeholders over the weekend. Videos and photographs from the event captured the moment Mr. Abubakar’s convoy arrived in the town to the sound of drums, singing, and cheering supporters who carried placards bearing his image.

Shortly after the registration, he posted on his X account, “It’s official. -AA,” signalling the completion of the formal process.