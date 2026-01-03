2027: Wike urges Ateke Tom to steer clear of politics

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has urged the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State, King Ateke Tom, to allow political actors to “play their game” ahead of the 2027 elections.

Wike, who said political activities would soon gather momentum in the state, appealed to the monarch not to interfere in political engagements, stressing that no involvement was being sought from the traditional institution.

“Allow us to play our politics. Don’t put your hand in it. We are not asking you to be involved; just allow us to play our game,” he said.

Ateke Tom is a respected figure with significant influence, particularly among youths, chiefs, and women in Okirika LGA.

The minister emphasised that his visit was purely to express gratitude, noting that it was his first time visiting a traditional ruler’s palace for such purpose.

“Okirika has supported me, and I felt it was necessary to come and say thank you,” Wike said, adding that the monarch’s leadership had brought sustained peace to Okrika.

“You hardly hear of crises here because of your leadership. Since you came, we have not heard of any crisis.”

Addressing the Okrika people earlier at the council secretariat, Wike warned that any miscalculation in 2027 would amount to “political burial,” insisting he was determined not to make such an error.

He described himself as an Ijaw man by affinity, citing his long-standing relationship with the Ijaw and Okrika people.

He also thanked the community for standing with his political camp during the recent crisis, crediting President Bola Tinubu for ensuring the conduct of local government elections and correcting what he described as previous illegalities.

“We took a risk in 2023 to support President Tinubu, and today we are benefiting from that decision,” Wike said.

Looking ahead to 2027, the minister said, his team would only support candidates with proven character, insisting that the mistakes of 2023 must not be repeated. He added that the slogan, ‘On your mandate, we stand’, would not translate into automatic tickets for anyone.

Speaking also, Chairman of the Rivers Ijaw Peoples Congress, George Sekibo, pledged the unwavering support of the Ijaw people for Wike, commending him for the appointments given to their kinsmen and thanking President Tinubu for his support.

Chairman of Okrika Local Government Area, Akuro Tobin, praised Wike’s leadership and developmental strides, particularly the ongoing construction of the Eleme–Onne section of the East–West Road, which he said had boosted economic activities in the area.

Speaking on behalf of the women, Deputy Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly and member representing Okrika Constituency, Linda Stewart, expressed the women’s support for Wike and offered prayers for the minister and his political team.