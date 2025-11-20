230m Nigerians to unseat Tinubu, defecting governors, el-Rufai says

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufa’i, has said 230 million Nigerians will defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its defecting governors by the African Democratic Party (ADC).

He made the declaration at the unveiling of the ADC National Contact and Mobilisation Office, Plateau State chapter.

el-Rufai said it was evident that Nigerians were fed up with the current leadership in the country.

His words: “I know everybody is tired of the APC and PDP. Everybody is looking up to the ADC to save Nigeria. Governors are defecting from PDP to APC. By God’s grace, 230 million Nigerians will defeat 25 governors.”

According to him, the ADC is for the youth and women, adding that they will, between 2027 and 2031, build a young generation of leaders to hand over to.

He stressed that ADC leaders would unite to promote good candidates and sound policies that help Nigerians, adding that they would introduce integrity and ethical leadership in governance to succeed.