Accord receives defectors from Labour Party, PDP, NNPP in Lagos

The Accord Party in Lagos State on Monday received a group of politicians and professionals, who recently defected to the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defectors moved from five political parties, including the Labour Party (LP), Action Alliance (AA), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The defectors said they joined Accord to be part of a “people-led mass coalition” to challenge the dominance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The defectors were led by Mr Robert Sowore of the Labour Party (LP), a retired banker and financial consultant.

Speaking at the reception ceremony in the Alimosho area of the state, Sowore, who said he moved into Accord with over 1,000 followers, described the party as the most credible platform for building a broad-based political movement in the state.

He said: “Accord is the ideal platform for a people-led coalition that will drive a political tsunami in Lagos State.

“The numbers are there. The will of the people is there.

“We are starting from Alimosho, which is the political capital of Lagos, to take back the state for the people.”

He argued that dislodging the APC in the state required what he called “a mass coalition of Lagosians rather than a coalition of elites.”

The politician added that Accord remained the only political space capable of midwifing such a movement.

Also speaking, Mr Olatunde Ibrahim, a former APC senatorial aspirant and tax consultant, said he was ready to deploy his professional experience in support of the coalition.

“I have consulted for the six state governments in the South-West. I am prepared to bring my skills, knowledge and expertise to this project.

“I already advised the party to set up a Research and Social Development Committee. This will help to drive evidence-based policy and people-centred programmes,” Ibrahim said.

Mr Mayowa Odeyingbo, a technology specialist and consultant, who also defected from the APC, said his decision was driven by what he described as Accord’s clear ideological positioning.

Odeyingbo said: “I have been in the PDP and later the APC. I have discovered that most parties in Nigeria are left-leaning.

“Accord is the only centre-right party with a people-centred ideology. It takes care of the rich and the poor, the literate and the illiterate, the connected and the common man.”

Among those who also joined the party were Mr Mayor David, a former LP State House of Assembly candidate from the AA; Mr Folajimi Babatunde from NNPP, and Mr Ismael Elegbede from AAC

Messrs Omoseebi Imole, a realtor; Olaolu Otuyalo, a retired DSS officer, Pastor Alfred Gideon, Anthony Usman and Olawuyi Isaac, all also joined from PDP.

Some defectors from APC included Messrs Olaoluwa Ogundairo, Obi-Wan Chiwendu, Shola Afolabi,and Sunday Lucas .

Receiving the defectors, the State Chairman of Accord, Mr Dele Oladeji, said the party was honoured by the “political weight and pedigree” of those joining its fold.

“I am truly honoured and humbled by the political mileage, status, precedents and career credentials of our new members,” Oladeji said.

“Accord is a party of the masses. We have no godfather here. This is a conducive political space where everyone can grow and flourish.

“Those who aspire to public office will get the party’s ticket on the basis of capacity and merit,” Oladeji said.

NAN reports that the event marked one of the single largest inflows of defectors into the Accord Party in Lagos in recent times.

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, recently dumped the PDP and joined the Accord Party to seek re-election in the state.