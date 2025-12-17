Time for peace, no more misunderstanding – PDP BoT

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of Nigeria’s opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for unity and reconciliation within the party, declaring an end to internal disputes following the election of a new national leadership.

The BoT made the call after a meeting in Abuja, where it said the PDP had entered a new phase focused on cohesion and stability. The statement followed the party’s national convention held in Ibadan, south-western Oyo State, on November 15 and 16.

BoT chairman Adolphus Wabara said the period of internal disagreements should give way to cooperation, urging party members to support the newly elected National Working Committee (NWC).

“It is time for peace and reconciliation,” Wabara said, adding that the convention demonstrated the party’s commitment to internal democratic processes.

The BoT formally announced its support for the NWC led by Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, a senior advocate of Nigeria, describing early actions by the new leadership as steps towards strengthening party structures nationwide.

According to Wabara, the board observed efforts to rebuild confidence across PDP chapters, saying these developments offered reassurance to party members and supporters ahead of future electoral contests.

While acknowledging the recent leadership changes, the BoT stressed the need for reconciliation across all factions. Wabara said healing internal divisions remained critical to restoring stability within the party.

Responding on behalf of the NWC, Turaki thanked the BoT for its endorsement and for participating in the Ibadan convention. He said the new leadership recognised past internal struggles and would prioritise reconciliation.

“We have had ups and downs, both from within and outside the party,” Turaki said. “Now it is time for peace.”

He said the NWC would pursue reconciliation as a core principle of its leadership, urging party members and stakeholders to work together towards shared objectives.

Turaki added that disagreements within the party could be resolved where there was a common purpose, calling on members to support efforts aimed at rebuilding unity.

The meeting was attended by several senior party figures who are members of the BoT, including former information minister Jerry Gana, former Kaduna State governor Ahmed Makarfi and former Enugu State governor Okwesilieze Nwodo.

The PDP has faced internal divisions in recent years, marked by leadership disputes, and mass migration to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and factional disagreements, which have affected its electoral performance.

Party officials say the new leadership is seeking to reposition the PDP as a cohesive opposition force ahead of future political contests.

The statement was issued by the PDP National Publicity Secretariat in Abuja.