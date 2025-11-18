Adamawa deputy gov reaffirms support ahead of Nigeria–Cameroon border demarcation

Adamawa State Deputy Governor, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, has reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting a peaceful and orderly process as Nigeria and Cameroon prepare for the next phase of their planned border demarcation.

Farauta gave the assurance on Tuesday in her office in Yola while receiving the Director General of the National Boundary Commission (NBC), Surveyor Adamu Adaji, who led a delegation to brief the state government on ongoing preparations.

She disclosed that residents of communities along the border have already been sensitised and have been fully urged to cooperate with officials from both countries during the exercise.

Earlier, the NBC Director General said the commission had completed the mapping of boundary areas and is set to begin physical demarcation next year.

He noted that the visit was aimed at informing the state leadership and ensuring continued collaboration.

It will be recalled that the States Boundary Committees of frontline states along the Nigeria–Cameroon border recently appointed Farauta as Chairperson of their forum.

The frontline states, as noticed by The Guardian, include Adamawa, Borno, Taraba, Benue, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom.

Farauta emphasised that the forum plays a crucial role in strengthening trans-border cooperation between Nigeria and Cameroon, noting that such collaboration is vital to the security and socioeconomic interests of both nations.

In other news, Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has urged 100 postgraduate students awarded scholarships to study in Turkey to conduct themselves with discipline and serve as good ambassadors of the state throughout their academic programmes.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, gave the charge on Monday during a pre-departure orientation held at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Yola.

Fintiri reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the education sector through sustained investment in human capital development.

He advised the beneficiaries to remain focused on their studies and shun any form of misconduct, warning them against associating with individuals who could expose them to drug abuse or compromise their safety.

“You should always remember why you are in Turkey and focus on your studies. You are expected to be good ambassadors of the state and your families at all times,” he said.

Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr. Umar Garba Pella, said the scholars, selected from all 21 local government areas under the “Fintiri Win Project”, emerged on merit from over 5,000 applicants.

He noted that the scholarships cover four key fields: Engineering, ICT, Architecture and Medical Sciences.

Pella urged the students to work hard, abide by institutional rules and make the most of what he described as a life-changing opportunity.