ADC condemns attack on PDP headquarters, says democracy under siege

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has described the violent attack on the headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a threat to democracy, stressing that such developments put democracy under siege.

The party further stated that the attacks were a “disturbing and dangerous assault on democracy.”

There was a violent attack on the National Secretariat of the PDP in Abuja, and the ADC said it was carried out “by armed men under the command of senior officials of the ruling party.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC criticised the Tinubu administration for using violence in its attempt to take control of another political party. The party warned that such actions are a direct threat to multiparty democracy and encourage the ruling party’s aim to establish a one-party rule in Nigeria.

The party said: “The African Democratic Congress (ADC) strongly condemns the brazen invasion and violent takeover of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, November 14, 2025, by agents of the APC Federal Government.

“The incident, without doubt, is a dangerous assault on Nigeria’s democracy, which must be condemned by everyone, regardless of party affiliation.

“Based on its various actions and machinations since coming to power, this government’s anti-democratic credentials are no longer in doubt. However, this latest assault represents a new and dangerous low, even by the already-worrying standards of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

“With this action, the government is sending a chilling message that it would do anything and employ any means, including acts of terror, to advance partisan political interests. If the government could send armed agents to enforce factional control of an opposition headquarters, what stops it from doing the same to labour unions, press organisations, student movements, or peaceful protest groups?

“Therefore, let no one make the mistake of thinking that this is a PDP matter. This attack affects the future of democracy in Nigeria and sets a dangerous background for the 2027 general elections.”

“The ADC said it views the invasion as another episode, albeit a more sinister one, in the ruling party’s insidious efforts to destabilise opposition parties and undermine Nigeria’s future as a multiparty democracy.

“We therefore call on all Nigerians and Nigeria’s international partners to take note of this dangerous situation and to engage the Nigerian government on the need to uphold democratic norms, respect civil liberties, and prevent further descent into authoritarian behaviour.

“As a party, we also demand an independent investigation into the role of the Nigerian Police and other security forces in this disgraceful action. We also call on President Bola Tinubu to rein in his political operatives before they send the country into chaos.”