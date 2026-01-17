ADC condemns attack on transition committee inauguration in Borno

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned the violent attack on the inauguration of its Transition Committee Members (TCMs) in Maiduguri, Borno State, describing the incident as an assault on democracy and constitutional rights.

The party said the attack was a direct violation of its internal democratic process and an attempt to suppress opposition activities in the state.

The condemnation was made on Friday by the Chairman of the ADC Transition, Registration and Mobilisation Committee (TRMC) in Borno State, Alhaji Ali Bukar Wurge, during a briefing in Maiduguri.

Wurge said the attack was aimed at continuing efforts to “stifle and frustrate” party members from democratically electing their leaders at the state and local government levels.

He said: “This was born out of blood and wreckage of democracy by those who claim to uphold and practise it.

“We strongly condemn the cowardly acts of political terrorism orchestrated by desperate politicians and their criminal syndicates during our inauguration of the ADC transition committee in Maiduguri.”

Wurge added that the violence went beyond a protest, describing it as an organised attempt to undermine the orderly democratic process of electing credible leaders at the state and council levels.

According to him, “This was not a protest, but an orchestrated violence against democracy and good governance, denying the people the right to elect their leaders in Borno State.”

He further alleged that the dozens of thugs involved in Friday’s attack acted on the orders of a political despot bent on suppressing opposition voices in the state.