ADC invites Saraki, Jonathan to join party

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Tuesday inaugurated its North-East Zonal Congress Committee, reaffirming its commitment to party expansion, internal democracy, and national rebirth, while calling on former Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki and former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan to join the party.

The ceremony, organized by the party’s National Leadership, was held in Gombe State on January 11, 2026, and presided over by Dr. Muhammad S. Muhammad.

In a communique signed by the ADC National Chairman, Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe, the inauguration was described as a significant step toward strengthening party structures and ensuring transparent and credible congresses across the zone.

Key officials were ratified to oversee the zonal congress process in the North-East, with Engr. Mrs. Patience Alex was appointed Chairperson of the North-East Zonal Congress Committee, and Mr. Abayomi Adekunle was inaugurated as Chairman of the Zonal Appeal Committee.

In the communique, the ADC invited several distinguished national leaders to join its mission of rebuilding and repositioning Nigeria.

“The authentic National Leadership of the ADC passionately appeals to and invites the following eminent personalities to join the party in its mission to rebuild and reposition Nigeria,” Gombe said.

“Those invited include the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed; the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri; former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki; former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan; Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde; Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti; and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The ADC believes their experience, leadership, and patriotism are crucial in uniting efforts to make Nigeria great again.”

He added: “The ADC reiterates its commitment to providing a credible, inclusive, and progressive platform dedicated to good governance, national unity, and sustainable development for all Nigerians.”

The party stressed that it remains focused on mobilising Nigerians across all regions to support a new political direction anchored on accountability, equity, and the collective aspiration to make Nigeria great again.