Jonathan pledged deeper involvement in PDP, says Turaki

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has assured the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of his continued and more active involvement in the affairs of the party, Chairman of the Seyi Makinde-backed PDP, Kabiru Turaki, said on Tuesday night.

Turaki spoke after a closed-door meeting between members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and Jonathan at his Maitama residence in Abuja.

He said the visit was to formally introduce members of the newly elected NWC to the former president and brief him on developments within the party since their election at the national convention held in Ibadan last November.

“We came to visit one of our very important leaders, former President Ebele Jonathan, GCFR, PhD,” Turaki said. “We briefed him on the state of the party, the challenges and the prospects.”

The delegation, according to Turaki, included former governors, members of the Board of Trustees, founding fathers and mothers of the party, members of the Forum of State Chairmen, and other party leaders, including former ministers.

Turaki said Jonathan reaffirmed his loyalty to the PDP and expressed appreciation to the party for its role in his political career.

“He assured us that he remains a card-carrying member of the PDP, that he is still active and will even be more active in the activities and affairs of the party,” Turaki said.

“The former president acknowledged that PDP has done everything that can be done for an individual and that he still feels obligated to the party.”

He described Jonathan’s remarks as reassuring and encouraging, especially as the party prepares for off-season governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states and the 2027 general elections.

Turaki insisted that the PDP remains Nigeria’s leading opposition party and a viable platform for winning elections, adding that the new leadership was committed to returning the party to the grassroots, promoting inclusivity and ending impunity.

“This party belongs to the Nigerian people,” Turaki said. “We will listen to Nigerians and give them what they want. There will be a level playing ground, inclusivity, and we will not allow anyone to take what does not belong to them.”

Responding to questions on whether Jonathan was worried about ongoing legal battles affecting the party, Turaki said the former president had been fully briefed.

He added that, as a senior lawyer, he explained the issues before the courts and their prospects, noting that Jonathan remained confident in the PDP’s future despite the challenges.

On concerns about the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and recognition of the party’s candidates, Turaki said there was no problem with the commission.

“INEC attended, monitored our primaries and wrote reports,” he said. “So it is difficult for anyone to assume that INEC has not recognised this leadership.”

However, he expressed concern over actions that, he said, were beginning to raise doubts about the independence of the electoral body.

On calls for political solutions to the party’s internal disputes, Turaki said not all disagreements should be resolved in court, but explained that the PDP had been compelled to defend itself after being sued, stressing that reconciliation remained a priority.

“After the courts have resolved these matters, we will bring back all those who are genuinely aggrieved and willing to be loyal party men and women,” he said. “We need all hands on deck for the battles ahead. We will reconcile and move forward as one big PDP family.”

Asked about Jonathan’s specific recommendations for resolving the crisis, Turaki declined to disclose details, describing them as extensive and sensitive.

“Some of them cannot be said on national television,” he added, “because doing so would amount to giving advantage to our opponents.”