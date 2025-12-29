ADC must offer something different – Obi

A former Labour Party (LP) presidential standard bearer, Peter Obi, has said that the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) must offer something different during the 2027 general elections.

Obi said this while speaking during an X Space on Sunday night, while he officially confirmed that he will be contesting again during the 2027 elections.

He, however, insisted that he will not be a running mate to anybody, stressing that he has not garnered all the experience he has, only to end up being a vice-president.

“I am not travelling round the world to learn governance to be Vice president,” Obi said during the X Space, explaining that he has always been a member of the ADC and was part of the coalition from its inception.

“I know how to turn Nigeria around. I built my business from scratch and have more experience than any candidate, including the sitting President.

“Peter Obi will be on the ballot in 2027. I need your support. I need your prayers because I believe that the ADC must offer something different in 2027. I am not in this coalition to grab power. I am here because I want to make Nigeria work.”

Reports had emerged over the weekend, suggesting that Obi is set to join the ADC on Wednesday, 31st December 2025 in Enugu State.

The development, the reports said would put to rest months of speculation about where Obi would pitch his tent in the coming elections.

“Obi would be defecting with serving Senators and other lawmakers produced on the platform of the LP, as well as remnants of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the southeast region,” the report read.

“The Guardian gathered that Obi would be defecting alongside the Senator representing Anambra Central, Victor Umeh; that of Anambra North, Tony Nwoye; Abia South, Enyinnaya Abaribe; PDP chieftain Ben Obi; and members of the Obidient movement in the region. It is not clear if the Abia State governor, Alex Otti, is part of the movement into the ADC.

“The governor was recently approached by the PDP to join the party and recontest his current position in 2027.

Spokesperson for Obi, Val Obienyim, confirmed the defection of his boss to the ADC. “Yes, it is true,” he told The Guardian in a text message on Sunday morning.”

The former Governor of Anambra State, however, put to bed the report that he is set to join the ADC, stressing that he has always been a member of the coalition.

“I am not joining the ADC. I can’t re-join what I am already a part of, I have been part of the coalition from day one,” Obi said.

“Nobody is stepping down for me in ADC. We have all agreed to work together and Atiku Abubakar remains my respected leader.”