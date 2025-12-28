Obi, lawmakers, Obidients set to defect to ADC on Wednesday

Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections is poised for a reshaping, as the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, is set to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on 31st December 2025 in Enugu.

The development would put to rest months of speculation about where Obi would pitch his tent in the coming elections. Obi would be defecting with serving Senators and other lawmakers produced on the platform of the LP, as well as remnants of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the southeast region.

The Guardian gathered that Obi would be defecting alongside the Senator representing Anambra Central, Victor Umeh; that of Anambra North, Tony Nwoye; Abia South, Enyinnaya Abaribe; PDP chieftain Ben Obi; and members of the Obidient movement in the region. It is not clear if the Abia State governor, Alex Otti, is part of the movement into the ADC.

The governor was recently approached by the PDP to join the party and recontest his current position in 2027.

Spokesperson for Obi, Val Obienyim, confirmed the defection of his boss to the ADC. “Yes, it is true,” he told The Guardian in a text message on Sunday morning.

But Umeh had, however, told The Guardian that the event would hold in Enugu, adding that it would involve all supporters of Obi across the southeast region.

“They will come from Abia, Anambra, Imo and Ebonyi states to join those in Enugu, where this exercise will hold on 31st December,” he added.

Sources hinted that Obi, who has not hidden his intention to appear on the ballot in 2027, would contest the presidential ticket of the ADC.

Elder statesman, Chief Chekwas Okorie, while speaking to The Guardian, stated that the expected formal defection of Obi to the ADC was a healthy development that could reshape the thinking and permutations of the 2027 general elections.

“I imagine that he would be defecting along with most of his associates and followers. I believe that a fortified and strong ADC will add value to the opposition and assuage the general fear of a possible one-party option to Nigerians come 2027. The APC, ADC and possibly the PDP locking horns in the 2027 democratic encounter promises a vibrant and robust electioneering campaign that will provide Nigerians the required options to make informed choices in electing their preferred leaders at all levels. I imagine that the APC leadership will return to the drawing table to map out the strategy to confront the emerging challenge. Nigerians are in interesting times,” Okorie stated.

National President of Njiko Igbo Forum (NIF), Rev Okechukwu Obioha, said they would support Obi to ensure he reaches the pinnacle of his political career. He, however, cautioned that the ADC should not compromise merit and integrity in the choice of its presidential candidate, stressing that Obi remains the “hope for the restoration of the country on the path of greatness.”