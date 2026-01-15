ADC receives defectors from PDP, APC, LP in Oyo

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has recorded a major political breakthrough in Oyo State following a wave of defections that swept across the Ibarapa axis, a development widely seen as a reflection of changing political sentiments in the state.

Scores of residents, party loyalists and grassroots mobilisers from different political platforms formally defected to the ADC at a well-attended town hall meeting held in Ibarapa, attracting the attention of political observers and stakeholders.

The mass defection, which cut across the three local government areas in the Ibarapa zone, was described by party leaders as evidence of growing confidence in the ADC’s ideology, leadership and grassroots appeal.

The development further underscores the party’s expanding influence in Oyo State amid increasing public dissatisfaction with the two dominant political parties.

Welcoming the new members, the Chairman of the ADC in Oyo State, Hon. Yinka Olona, expressed satisfaction with the party’s growing momentum across the state.

Olona assured the defectors of full integration into the party structure, stressing that the ADC operates on the principles of inclusiveness and internal democracy.

According to Olona, the party offers a credible alternative for political transformation in the state and is strategically positioned to play a decisive role in future electoral contests. He urged the new members to remain committed to the party’s ideals and to actively participate in strengthening its grassroots structures.

“ADC is the right platform for the people of Oyo State and Nigeria at large. What we are witnessing in Ibarapa today is a clear expression of the people’s desire for a new political direction anchored on accountability, good governance and people-oriented leadership,” Olona said.

Also speaking at the event, the Oyo State Publicity Secretary of the party, Barrister Bimpe Adelowo, congratulated the defectors and formally received them into the ADC using the party’s symbolic handshake, which she said represents unity, loyalty and shared responsibility. She called on the new members to remain steadfast and support ongoing mobilisation efforts across the state.

In his remarks, a governorship aspirant of the party, Chief Niyi Aborisade, described the mass defection as a significant moment in the political history of the Ibarapa axis.

Aborisade said the decision of the defectors to join the ADC reflects growing frustration with recycled leadership and unfulfilled political promises.

According to him, the ADC is steadily emerging as a political vehicle capable of providing credible leadership and restoring public confidence in governance. “The time of liberation is now, and the day of joy is near,” Aborisade said, adding that the party’s message is resonating across the country.

The town hall meeting recorded strong participation from party supporters and community stakeholders, with all three local government areas in Ibarapa well represented. Also present was Hon. Segun Erinle from Ibadan North-East, who commended the ADC leadership for its grassroots-driven approach to politics.

Party officials said the Ibarapa defections form part of a broader mobilisation strategy aimed at consolidating the ADC’s presence across Oyo State as political activities gather momentum ahead of future elections.