ADC vows to unseat APC in Ebonyi

As part of their mobilisation plans to participate in the forthcoming Ebonyi State Local Government election and to unseat the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ebonyi State chapter, has distributed membership registers to the 171 wards in the state.

Addressing journalists shortly after the exercise at the party’s secretariat along old Enugu-Abakaliki road, the Party Chairman, Dr. Jennifer Nwafor-Adibe, charged all the ward chairmen to go and mobilise for the party.

The chairman, who called on those yet to identify with the party to do so fully, emphasised the importance of members obtaining their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) and membership cards to verify their membership of the party.

She explained the essence of the meeting, which comprises ward chairmen, local government chairmen, secretaries, youth leaders and women leaders, saying, “It’s about telling them the progress of our party and hearing from our chairmen how far they’ve gone in mobilising for the party.

“Our party has all it takes to wrestle power come 2027 from the ruling APC at both national and our dear state, Ebonyi, and this registration is a litmus test that the party is poised to address the economic and security challenges facing the country. So go and register millions of Ebonyians.

“Most of the chairmen have already gotten a local government secretariat, likewise some ward chairmen and as you can see for yourself, we’ve distributed 171 ward registers to all the ward chairmen for onward registration and mobilisation, which the ADC is doing.

“All the chairmen have been charged to go down and mobilise the people to our party. Now is the time for you to identify fully if you are for us or not. So, for those standing on the fence, we are still calling on them to come fully and register with our party.

“Your party card and your PVC are your mandate. Get your party card and PVC, because if you have a party card but don’t have a permanent voter’s card, that means you are not a serious member of our party. So, it is part of what we did today”, Adibe disclosed.

Also speaking, the National Vice Chairman Diaspora ADC, Chief Fred Onwe, said that the party in the state has been well equipped to participate in all elections in the state, adding that they are here to tell them that we are ready for elections in any capacity.

“As the chairman said, we are distributing ward registers donated by one of our stakeholders; we are not playing. So, we are here to partner with our local government chairmen, youth leaders, and all that, so we know where we are lagging and do more,” he said.

Mrs. Nwotubo Catherine, the zonal Organising Secretary, said the ADC in the state was working hard to rescue Nigerians from pain and sorrow, and that’s why we call this meeting to mobilise people, to tell our people they need to come together and work for ADC.

She described ADC as a child of circumstance, accusing the opposition party of plunging Nigeria into poverty, insecurity and uncertainties.

The ADC chairmen of the local government areas in Onicha, Ohaukwu, and Ishielu—Uzor Charles, Hon Eze Eupherim, and Igwe James—expressed gratitude to the party leadership for providing a membership registration register, enabling them to mobilise and register their members across the 171 wards of Ebonyi State.