ADC accuses APC of using EFCC to witch-hunt Malami

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of using the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to target former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mallam Abubakar Malami, SAN, describing the revocation of his bail as politically motivated.

In a statement signed by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, National Publicity Secretary of the party, the ADC said available evidence indicates that Malami did not violate any legal conditions of his initial bail.

The party argued that the decision to revoke his bail, particularly after he attended a political rally in his home state of Kebbi, suggests the action was aimed at curtailing his political activities rather than enforcing the law.

The statement reads: “The African Democratic Congress (ADC) views the revocation of the bail of Mallam Abubakar Malami, SAN, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as politically motivated. From all available evidence, Malami did not violate any of the legal conditions attached to his initial bail.

“As a senior lawyer and former number one law officer in the country, he understands what it means to violate bail conditions.

“However, what he probably did not understand was that attending a political gathering in furtherance of his governorship ambition in his home state of Kebbi could be the basis for revoking his bail by the EFCC, even though he has cooperated fully with the agency’s investigators.”

The ADC reaffirmed its support for anti-corruption agencies but warned that selective investigations against opposition leaders could undermine the fight against corruption.

“ADC regards corruption as one of the most dangerous threats to the very survival of our country. Therefore, we fully support any genuine efforts to hold public officers accountable.

“However, we are deeply concerned that some of the actions and inactions of the EFCC give the impression that the agency is a gladiator in the political arena rather than an impartial warrior against financial malpractice,” the statement said.

The party also criticised the EFCC for restricting Malami’s political activities, arguing that no government agency has the constitutional authority to suspend political rights or restrict where citizens exercise their political interests.

“That this restriction applied only to Kebbi State leaves one with an inescapable conclusion that the EFCC’s real agenda is to cripple his political ambition in the state,” the ADC said.

The statement concluded by calling for Malami’s immediate release on bail and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the fight against corruption.

“ADC stands with Mallam Abubakar Malami, SAN, who we believe is innocent of the charges against him until declared guilty by a competent court. More importantly, we demand his immediate release on bail, without the attached conditions that stifle his political rights,” it said.