Adebayo hails Supreme Court victory, warns INEC against interference in SDP affairs

Former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Barrister Adewole Adebayo, has described the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) appeal against the party as a watershed moment for Nigeria’s democracy, warning the electoral umpire to desist from interfering in the internal affairs of political parties.

Speaking to journalists on Friday shortly after the apex court struck out INEC’s case and imposed a ₦2 million fine on the commission, Adebayo said the ruling had finally put to rest attempts by INEC to dictate leadership choices within the SDP.

“This judgment is not only a victory for the SDP; it is a victory for all political parties in Nigeria and for the rule of law,” Adebayo said. “INEC has been clearly told by the High Court, the Court of Appeal, and now the Supreme Court that it has no business interfering in the internal affairs of political parties.”

Adebayo accused the electoral body of fueling instability within opposition parties through selective recognition of party leaderships, arguing that such actions weaken multiparty democracy.

“A multiparty democracy requires an unbiased umpire,” he said. “Most of the crises you see in opposition parties today are made possible because INEC interferes where it has no constitutional authority.”

The dispute stemmed from SDP’s internal leadership change, which followed provisions of the party’s constitution. According to Adebayo, an acting national chairman and acting national secretary were duly appointed and communicated their status to INEC, including signing nomination documents for party candidates.

However, INEC refused to recognise the acting leadership, insisting instead on dealing with a former national chairman who had already been removed by the party.

“That was completely unlawful,” Adebayo said. “The courts agreed that the SDP had the right to change its leadership and authorise its acting officers to act for the party.”

INEC lost at the High Court and the Court of Appeal before taking the matter to the Supreme Court, where the appeal was dismissed.

The apex court further ordered INEC to pay a ₦2 million fine, a development Adebayo said should serve as a warning to the commission.

“It is unfortunate that taxpayers will bear the cost of this fine, but it is a necessary lesson,” he said. “INEC must learn to leave political parties alone.”

Adebayo stressed that democracy cannot function effectively if opposition parties are weakened by administrative interference.

“If only the ruling party exists, there will be no democracy,” he said. “INEC must ensure that all political parties are allowed to function freely so Nigerians can genuinely choose between the government and the opposition.”

He urged the new leadership of INEC to distance itself from what he described as the excesses of the commission’s previous leadership, noting that the former INEC chairman had repeatedly been cited by superior courts for contempt.

“The new leadership must ensure that such a pattern does not continue,” Adebayo said.

Adebayo confirmed that the SDP’s national leadership, including members of the National Working Committee, were present at the Supreme Court to witness the judgment, stressing that the party had acted strictly within the confines of its constitution throughout the process.

He expressed gratitude to the judiciary for upholding constitutional principles and reaffirmed the SDP’s commitment to internal democracy and the rule of law.

“This judgment strengthens our democracy and reinforces the independence of political parties,” Adebayo said.