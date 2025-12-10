Ajadi meets Iseyin councillors, pledges to advance Makinde’s governance plan

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Oyo State, on Tuesday declared his intention to build on the developmental strides of Governor Seyi Makinde, describing himself as the embodiment of “Omituntun 3.0” — continuity without compromise — as he met with elected local government councillors from across the state in Iseyin.

Speaking at the Iseyin City Hall, where members of the Oyo State Councillors Forum converged, Ajadi said his aspiration was driven by a commitment to protect and deepen Makinde’s governance reforms while strengthening grassroots participation in decision-making.

“I am here because you are the closest leaders to the people,” Ajadi told the councillors. “Governor Seyi Makinde has done exceptionally well, and Oyo State cannot afford to hand over this progress to the wrong hands. That is why I say I represent Omituntun 3.0 — continuity of good governance.”

The gathering, held on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, brought together councillors from the state’s 33 local government areas, marking the first time, according to participants, that a governorship aspirant officially engaged the council forum at such a scale.

Ajadi, who identified himself as “a son of the soil, and the son of Chief Bode Amoo, hails from Ward 8, Osengere, Egbeda Local Government,” said his presence at the meeting was rooted in party loyalty and respect for grassroots leadership.

“We are gathered here today because we are bona fide members of the PDP,” he said, before observing a minute’s silence for departed party members and offering prayers for party leaders and councillors.

Vision, Structure, and Grassroots Focus

The PDP aspirant also highlighted his private-sector background, referencing Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited and its subsidiaries, including Bullion Records, BullionMonie, Bullion Propertie, Bullion Automobiles, and Bullion Sports, as proof of his capacity for economic and organisational leadership.

Ajadi announced that councillors would serve as ward-level coordinators for his political movement, urging them to reconcile party grievances at the grassroots.

“You are my coordinators in every ward. I urge you to unite leaders at the grassroots because that is where elections are won,” he said.

Councillors Clarify Position

Earlier, Hon. Ayodeji Oladepo-Ala, Leader of the Oyo State Councillors Forum, clarified that the meeting was not an endorsement but an opportunity for dialogue.

“We have not endorsed any aspirant,” Oladepo-Ala said. “This forum organised this meeting to listen and understand what Ambassador Ajadi’s aspiration represents. However, it is no secret that his political engagements across Oyo State are widely known, even among non-politicians.”

Oladepo-Ala praised Governor Makinde’s performance, stressing that his successor must possess the vision and energy to sustain existing achievements.

“His Excellency, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has raised the bar in governance. Whoever succeeds him must be focused, vibrant, and ready to continue his policies — not dismantle them,” he added.

Recognition of Councillors

Commending Ajadi’s engagement, Hon. Olasukanmi Olusola, Leader of the House from Egbeda Local Government, described the aspirant as the first to formally recognise the relevance of councillors in the state’s political structure.

“This is the first governorship aspirant to recognise us as stakeholders,” Olusola said. “Egbeda Local Government is proud to associate with Ambassador Ajadi.”

Zonal Voices, Requests

Councillors from various zones welcomed Ajadi’s outreach while making sector-specific appeals.

From Ogbomosho Zone, Hon. Oladeyinde praised the recognition of councillors and urged support for voter registration efforts, while Hon. Lawrence Olubuse Adepoju of Ibarapa Zone emphasised the need for improved inner roads and youth employment.

In Ibadan, Hon. Salewa Taiwo pledged strong women’s support for Ajadi’s ambition, urging inclusive governance, while Hon. Adeola Sunday called for financial backing for councillors as ward coordinators and cautioned against political imposition.

Support Gesture and Closing

In his closing remark, Hon. Saludeen Abdulkabir disclosed that Ajadi had approved financial support for all councillors, including the families of deceased members, and also promised five solar streetlights per ward, which Ajadi immediately affirmed.

A vote of thanks was delivered by Hon. Ibitoye Simon, who urged Ajadi to maintain strong ties with Governor Makinde to ensure party unity ahead of the PDP primaries.

The Oyo State Councillors Forum has 351 members, with three confirmed deceased.