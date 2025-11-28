Ajadi meets Oyo lawmakers, begins 2027 governorship consultations

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo on Thursday visited the Oyo State House of Assembly, where he sought the support of lawmakers for his 2027 governorship ambition under the Peoples Democratic Party. The visit came two days after he formally declared his intention at the party’s state secretariat in Ibadan.

Addressing the legislators, Ajadi described his aspiration as “a call to serve” and said his decision followed appeals from political elders and traditional communities across the state.

“I stand before you today, 27th November 2025, to seek your leadership, mentorship, and guidance as I offer myself to succeed our great leader, Engineer Oluseyi Makinde,” he said.

Ajadi said he chose to begin consultations with the legislature because of its central role in democratic governance. “The legislature is a vital arm of government, and any sincere aspirant must acknowledge its authority, influence, and importance,” he stated.

Deputy Speaker Abiodun Mohammed Fadeyi commended Ajadi’s approach, noting the political significance of his ambition within Oyo Central.

“Governor Seyi Makinde is from Ona-Ara, and Ambassador Ajadi is from Egbeda. Both fall within the Oyo Central Senatorial District. I would be delighted to see someone from Egbeda succeed him,” he said. He added, “It is only God that crowns efforts. Be prayerful and persevere.”

The Chief Whip, Oyekola Gbenga Joseph, stressed the importance of succession planning. “Success without a good successor is failure. The battle is not for the powerful but for the resilient,” he said.

Other lawmakers described Ajadi as the first governorship aspirant to formally present his ambition before the Assembly ahead of the 2027 elections. They acknowledged his visit as a mark of respect for democratic institutions.

Ajadi was accompanied by PDP leaders, including the Chairman of Egbeda Local Government, Alawe Olawale, Ward 8 Leader, Lukman Akinpelu, and Councillor Teslim Raji.

Recall that Ajadi formally declared his intention to contest the 2027 Oyo State governorship election on Tuesday under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The declaration took place at the PDP State Secretariat in Molete, Ibadan, attracting party leaders, traditional families, community groups, youth organisations, and supporters from all 33 local government areas.

In a rare demonstration of organisational cohesion, the full 39-member Oyo State PDP Executive Committee, alongside the 33 Local Government Party Chairmen, were present. Observers interpreted this as a strong early endorsement of Ajadi’s gubernatorial ambition.

Speaking after a meeting with the party leadership, Ajadi said his decision to enter the race was motivated by ancestral duty and a desire to expand his humanitarian impact. “I am rooted in both Ogun and Oyo States, but my father’s land has called me to Oyo,” he declared. “The political stalwarts and ancestral families said it is time to bring my humanitarian services home. I am simply honouring the call of my father’s land.”