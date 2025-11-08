Anambra 2025: 96-year-old woman in tears after arriving at polling unit without PVC

A 96-year-old woman, identified as Mrs Elizabeth Onike, was unable to vote at Umudim/Akasi, polling units 019 at Agulu ward 2, Aniocha local government area, during the 2025 Anambra State governorship election on Saturday after she could not produce her voter’s card.

Electoral officials reportedly did not allow her to cast a ballot in accordance with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regulations.

When approached by The Guardian, Mrs Onike said, “They said I will not vote because I’m not with my voter’s card.”

A bystander added, “She’s sad because she is not qualified to vote; she lost her voter’s card.”

But while some at the polling place advocated for her right to vote, others disagreed and advised her to go back home.

Meanwhile, in Onitsha South, some polling units experienced delayed commencement due to the late arrival of election materials.

At Christ the King College (CKC), designated for Ward 1, Units 18, 19, and 20, materials arrived at approximately 9:15 a.m., nearly two hours after polling was scheduled to start.

By 9:50 a.m., only a small number of voters had been accredited.