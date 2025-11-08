AnambraDecides2025: Tight security, partial compliance as movement restriction grounds Onitsha

The usually bustling commercial city of Onitsha was on Saturday thrown into an unusual calm as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) enforced restriction of movement during the governorship election in Anambra State.

From early morning, major streets and markets that ordinarily witness heavy human and vehicular traffic were deserted, with commercial activities largely put on hold.

Local traders, artisans, and market women complied strictly with the movement restriction order, closing their shops in line with the 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. directive.

However, a few tricycle operators (popularly known as Keke Napep) defied the restriction, plying the roads in search of passengers.

Armed security personnel drawn from the military, police, and paramilitary agencies mounted heavy patrols across strategic locations in the city, including Upper Iweka, Awka Road, and Main Market axis, to ensure compliance and prevent any breach of peace.

By mid-morning, several patrol vans were sighted moving in convoys, while checkpoints were set up at major entry points to the city to monitor movements and enforce order.

Residents who spoke under anonymity commended the visible security presence, noting that it provided a sense of safety amid fears of possible electoral violence or disruption by miscreants.

They said the high level of compliance with the movement restriction reflects both the people’s cautious optimism about the electoral process and their fear of the heavy security deployment across the state.

The election atmosphere in Onitsha remained largely peaceful as of the time of filing this report, with no major incident of violence or unrest recorded.

Meanwhile, as voters head to the polls in Anambra, civil society groups have expressed confidence that the governorship election will hold peacefully despite the heavy deployment of security operatives across the state.

Speaking during an election monitoring exercise, Jake Epelle, Founder of TAF Africa, said the general atmosphere in Anambra remained calm, with residents showing restraint and determination to protect their communities.

“The security situation is not something to worry much about. The Anambra people are peace-loving. Everyone wants to ensure they don’t shed their own blood, so they find ways to secure themselves,” Epelle said in a Channels TV report.

He, however, advised that the large security presence should be handled with caution to avoid unintended tension. “The presence of security agents can be a plus, but they need to watch it so they don’t become the very breach they’re trying to prevent,” he added.

Epelle revealed that he and other civil society representatives had met with the police at a pre-election town hall meeting, during which officers pledged neutrality.

“They assured us they will not be partisan because problems arise when the opposition perceives compromise, and that’s when skirmishes begin. They must conduct themselves honourably and adhere strictly to their brief,” he stated.

While acknowledging the professionalism of security operatives on the ground, Epelle raised mild concern about possible interference from higher-ranking officials at the headquarters, warning that such actions could cause unnecessary distractions during the voting process.

He urged voters to turn out in large numbers and participate peacefully. “This election is about the people of Anambra deciding their future. We must overcome apathy and ensure our voices are heard,” he said.