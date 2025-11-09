Anambra election: Concerns as polling unit with 231 registered voters records one vote

Polling Unit 005, Ochuche–Umuodu, in Ogbaru Local Government Area, recorded what appeared to be the lowest voter turnout in Saturday’s Anambra governorship election, as only one voter cast a ballot out of 231 registered voters.

Despite the near-total absence of voters, three INEC officials, including two polling officers, as well as security personnel, were deployed to the unit.

Full logistics were provided, including transportation of officials, payment of allowances, and delivery of electoral materials.

The lone voter cast his ballot for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), leaving other political parties with zero votes in the unit.

An INEC official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed concern over the extremely low turnout.

“We have been here since morning, and the only voter walked in around noon to cast his vote,” she said.

“Now we have closed in accordance with regulations, and no other voter came. We have recorded the sole vote in favour of APGA.”

The development has reignited concerns over persistent voter apathy in parts of the state.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Barr. Sylvester Ezeokenwa, has expressed confidence in the conduct of the Anambra governorship election, describing the process as largely peaceful and credible despite isolated cases of technical and logistical challenges.

Speaking with journalists at Immaculate Parish Ward 4, Ezeokenwa said the election had been “seamless, except for a few polling units where the BVAS machines malfunctioned.”

He noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had already deployed technical teams to resolve the issues.

He also confirmed that reports of missing result sheets in some polling units were promptly addressed.

“I must commend our APGA agents across the state; they have lived up to expectations. We trained them on the basic requirements to perform their responsibilities effectively,” he said.

Ezeokenwa praised INEC officials for their professionalism and commitment to delivering a smooth and transparent exercise, stressing that APGA’s only demand was a free, fair, and credible poll.

On voter turnout, the APGA chairman acknowledged that participation was relatively low but consistent with historical patterns in the state.

“There was fear that people might not come out, but Governor Charles Soludo encouraged the electorate to vote. Historically, Anambra records around 20 percent turnout. If you go around, you’ll see it’s about the same today,” he noted.