Anambra polls: APGA chairman commends INEC, reports minor hitches

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Barr. Sylvester Ezeokenwa, has expressed confidence in the conduct of the Anambra governorship election, describing the process as largely peaceful and credible despite isolated cases of technical and logistical challenges.

Speaking with journalists at Immaculate Parish Ward 4, Ezeokenwa said the election had been “seamless, except for a few polling units where the BVAS machines malfunctioned.”

He noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had already deployed technical teams to resolve the issues.

He also confirmed that reports of missing result sheets in some polling units were promptly addressed.

“I must commend our APGA agents across the state; they have lived up to expectations. We trained them on the basic requirements to perform their responsibilities effectively,” he said.

Ezeokenwa praised INEC officials for their professionalism and commitment to delivering a smooth and transparent exercise, stressing that APGA’s only demand was a free, fair, and credible poll.

On voter turnout, the APGA chairman acknowledged that participation was relatively low but consistent with historical patterns in the state.

“There was fear that people might not come out, but Governor Charles Soludo encouraged the electorate to vote. Historically, Anambra records around 20 percent turnout. If you go around, you’ll see it’s about the same today,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party (LP) lost in the polling unit of its 2023 presidential flagbearer, Peter Obi, in the ongoing Anambra State governorship election.

According to the result announced at about 3 p.m. at Polling Unit 019, Agulu Ward 11, Anaocha Local Government Area, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nicholas Ukachukwu, polled 73 votes in the unit to defeat the Labour Party candidate, George Moghalu, who has a total of 57 votes.

The ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) came third with 38 votes in the unit.

Obi cast his ballot earlier in the day at the same polling unit. He has decried vote buying in the ongoing Anambra State governorship election, alleging that votes are being bought for between ₦20,000 and ₦30,000.

Obi, who spoke shortly after voting at about 11:50 a.m. at his Umudim/Akasi Ward, said the development was not good for the country’s democracy.

He said, “My personal experience is that democracy is deteriorating in our country. Unfortunately, those who are the victims of bad governance seem to be fuelling it. I have been able to listen to people around me on what is happening today.”