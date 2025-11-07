Anambra Election: FRSC deploys 1,500 personnel, assures safety

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 1,500 personnel and logistic vehicles to ensure the smooth conduct of the Nov. 8 governorship election in Anambra.

Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed gave the assurance in Awka during a briefing ahead of the poll.

He said the deployment was part of the corps’ strategic support to ensure safety and orderliness before, during, and after the election.

Represented by Assistant Corps Marshal S. T. Agure, in charge of Federal Operations, National Headquarters, Abuja, Mohammed said FRSC would work in synergy with other security agencies.

He explained that the corps would ensure compliance with the restriction of movement into the state from midnight on Friday.

He advised the personnel to exhibit civility, professionalism and discipline in the discharge of their duties.

According to him, there is the need for proper identification and strict adherence to the corps’ code of conduct.

He added that “personnel must remain civil in their engagements with the public and avoid any actions that could undermine the image of the corps.”

Earlier, the Anambra Sector Commander, Mrs Bridget Asekhauno, had briefed the visiting officer on the command’s readiness for the governorship election.

Asekhauno said FRSC personnel had participated in election preparatory activities, including INEC training sessions, security meetings and peace accord signings by candidates.

According to her, vehicles designated for conveying materials have been certified roadworthy by FRSC personnel.

The sector commander said additional manpower and logistics were being mobilised from neighbouring states – Edo, Delta, Imo, and Enugu.

Asekhauno also said that the command had deployed officers to the situation room to coordinate activities with other security agencies and report emergencies in real time.

She urged motorists and residents to cooperate with the FRSC and other security agencies to ensure free flow of traffic and safe movement of electoral materials across the state.

She said, “we are committed to ensuring a safe, secure, and peaceful election in Anambra.

“We appeal to the public to report emergencies or suspicious activities to the nearest FRSC unit.”

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 2,769,137 out of 2,802,790 registered voters in Anambra, representing 98.8 per cent collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the governorship election in the state.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday, described the turnout for PVC collection as “a significant achievement” for any election in Nigeria.

He noted that the commission’s decision to extend the deadline for the collection of the cards across all 326 Registration Areas enabled nearly every eligible voter to obtain their card.

“Following the conclusion of voter registration and a thorough database clean-up, the commission finalised a register of 2,802,790 voters for this election on Sept. 4. Initially, only 63.9 per cent of voters had collected their PVCs.

“To close this gap, INEC extended the PVC collection period from Wednesday, Oct. 29 to Sunday, Nov. 2, ensuring collection centres were open across all 326 Registration Areas (Wards).

“I am delighted to share a success story today: that extension has yielded excellent results. The percentage of collected PVCs to registered voters now stands at an impressive 98.80 per cent.

“This is a significant collection rate for any election in Nigeria, and it sends a clear signal. All uncollected cards will now be safely retrieved and stored at the Central Bank of Nigeria until after the election,” he stated.