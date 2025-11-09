Anambra guber: ADC candidate Nwosu rejects poll, cites massive vote buying

The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr John Chuma Nwosu, has reacted to the return of incumbent Governor Chukwuma Soludo as the winner of last Saturday’s gubernatorial poll in Anambra State, describing it as a win bought with cash.

He described the election as a national embarrassment, noting that in almost every polling unit, voters were openly induced with cash ranging from ₦3,000 to ₦20,000, turning the entire process into a marketplace rather than a democratic exercise.

Refusing to talk about possible litigation to interrogate the various anomalies witnessed during the election, Nwosu declared: “True victory is judged not by the outcome, but by the integrity of the process.”

He contended that an election riddled with corruption, manipulation, and vote trading cannot and will never represent the voice of the people, stressing that a shambolic election confers a shambolic mandate.

In his official reaction, Nwosu declared: “I, John Chuma Nwosu (JCN), the gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), hereby categorically reject the outcome of the just-concluded gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

“What took place yesterday was a ruse and total subversion of the people’s will, marred by massive vote buying and shameless financial inducement at polling units across the state. By every account, the people have not spoken.”

While maintaining that Anambra deserves better, the ADC flagbearer noted that building the state remains a collective action, adding, “Our mission has never been about winning at all costs. It was about redefining governance and building a new Anambra anchored on values, transparency, elimination of corruption, and a secure state driven by the innovative use of technology.

“This struggle continues. We will not surrender. We will not be silent. Our movement will keep pressing until the people of Anambra can freely choose their leaders without fear or inducement.”

Nwosu condemned, in strong terms, the failure of relevant institutions to safeguard the sanctity of the ballot, remarking that when the system fails to uphold fairness, it loses the moral right to declare winners.

He called for an end to this culture of electoral corruption if the country truly desires a prosperous and just society.

“The conscience of our democracy has been wounded. When votes are bought, the future is sold. What we witnessed was not the expression of choice, but the glaring triumph of desperation and greed over the principles of justice and fairness,” he stated.

The ADC flagbearer commended his supporters, including his campaign team, party members, and volunteers, stressing that they not only stood firm in the face of intimidation and inducement, but also chose honour over compromise, truth over deceit, and conviction over convenience.

He asserted: “You are the true defenders of democracy.”