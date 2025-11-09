Tinubu hails Soludo’s re-election as triumph of visionary leadership

President Bola Tinubu (left) and Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, during the latter’s visit to the President at the Presidential Villa Abuja, yesterday..

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Professor Chukwuma Soludo on his re-election as Governor of Anambra State, describing the victory as a resounding endorsement of his visionary leadership and transformative governance.

Soludo’s overwhelming win in Saturday’s poll makes him the third governor in the state’s history to secure a second term.

The President also commended the people of Anambra, security agencies, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the peaceful and successful conduct of the election.

“The re-election of Professor Soludo is a testament to his visionary leadership and the significant progress Anambra State has recorded under his guidance,” the President said.

He praised Soludo, popularly known as Mr. Solution, for demonstrating that academic rigour and sound public policy can deliver accountable, transparent, and prudent governance.

Recalling his visit to Anambra in May, where he inaugurated several Soludo‑led projects, the President commended the quality of thought behind the initiatives, noting that the experience “remains indelible.”

“I commend Governor Soludo for bringing discipline, grace, brilliance, and a fresh perspective to governance in Anambra. Under him, the state is living up to its motto as the Light of the Nation,” he added.

President Tinubu urged Soludo to be magnanimous in victory and to extend a hand of cooperation to his opponents for the collective progress of the state.

He assured the governor of his unwavering support and expressed optimism about deepened collaboration between Anambra and the Federal Government.

He further noted that the All Grand Progressives Alliance’s victory underscores the vibrancy of Nigeria’s democracy and proves that electoral success is attainable for leaders who deliver tangible results.

The President also praised the new INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, and his team for what observers have so far described as a credible election.

He charged the commission to sustain and improve on the standards achieved to further deepen Nigeria’s electoral system.

The Guardian reports that the governor’s re-election comes amid heightened political attention in the southeast following renewed debates on governance and development across the region.

Observers from the European Union and domestic monitoring groups reported that the election was largely peaceful, with minimal disruptions at polling stations.

INEC officials said electronic transmission of results and improved logistics contributed to the transparency of the process, a key demand from civil society groups after the 2023 general elections.

Soludo, who first assumed office in 2022, has focused his administration on infrastructure expansion, education reform, and public sector digitalisation.

He said his second term would build on those priorities, promising to consolidate peace and deepen economic growth.