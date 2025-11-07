Anxiety, tight security as Anambra elects new gov tomorrow

INEC Chairman Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, has reaffirmed the Commission’s readiness to conduct a transparent, credible, and peaceful governorship election in Anambra State

• 60,000 police, military personnel to secure 5,720 polling units

• All eyes on Amupitan in crucial debut for INEC leadership

• INEC chairman declares 98.8% PVC collection, says commission fully ready

• REC supervises distribution of BVAS, Forms EC8A, EC8B

• Concerns mount over credibility, capacity, vote buying, turnout

• Ihiala Council to vote under special security arrangement

As Anambra State prepares to elect a new governor tomorrow, tension and uncertainty prevail in the atmosphere amid concerns over a heavy security presence, reports of vote buying, and insecurity that could undermine the exercise.

Fueling the apprehension is growing public doubt about the capacity of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), under its new Chairman, Prof Joash Amupitan, to deliver a free, fair, and credible election.

Observers are watching how Amupitan will distinguish himself from his predecessor, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, whose tenure was marred by controversies over logistics, late delivery of materials, BVAS glitches, and delayed result uploads during the 2023 general elections.

Stakeholders say his handling of tomorrow’s governorship poll, his first major national assignment, will show whether INEC has learnt from past failures or remains trapped in old inefficiencies.

Amupitan has pledged to restore public trust through innovation, transparency, and discipline, but analysts argue that his credibility hinges on how well INEC manages logistics, maintains neutrality, coordinates security, and curbs vote buying.

The poll will test not only INEC’s reforms but also its ability to deliver materials promptly and ensure transparent result transmission; factors many believe will shape the credibility and acceptance of the outcome.

Sixteen candidates from various political parties will contest the election, with about 2.8 million registered voters expected to participate. No fewer than 60,000 security personnel drawn from the Police, Civil Defence, Army, Navy, and Air Force have been deployed across the state’s 5,720 polling units.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the election, Abayomi Shogunle, confirmed that the police alone had deployed about 45,000 officers for the exercise, adding that tactical units, helicopters, and drones would be used for aerial surveillance to complement ground patrols and intelligence operations across the 21 local councils.

Shogunle explained: “The increase in security personnel is not to intimidate eligible voters but to ensure effective operations and safety at every polling unit,” he said. “We want to guarantee voters’ confidence in coming out to cast their ballots without fear. We assure the people of Anambra that the election will be free, fair, transparent, and devoid of intimidation. Our collective aim is to ensure the safety of voters, INEC officials, and all stakeholders involved.”

However, the decision to bar the state-owned security outfit, Agunechemba, from participating in the election has stirred mixed reactions. The opposition accused the state government of using the outfit to intimidate voters and manipulate outcomes in previous polls, particularly during reruns for the Anambra South Senatorial and Onitsha State Constituency seats, both of which were won by the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Raising concerns about the growing militarisation of the electoral process, the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) cautioned security agencies against creating unnecessary tension in the state.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Emeka Umeagbalasi, and two human rights lawyers, Joy Igboeli and Chidimma Udegbunam, the group condemned what it described as “threats of fire and brimstone,” warning that such actions could heighten public anxiety and discourage voter participation.

According to the organisation, the deployment of heavy security equipment and personnel often creates a “war-like atmosphere” that scares voters.

“From available records,” the statement noted, “security forces have often made voting environments hostile for vulnerable voters through militarisation and weaponisation of civic spaces, particularly during so-called ‘shows of force’ involving armoured tanks, explosives, and heavily armed officers chanting war songs.”

Intersociety urged the police and military to make their operations more intelligence-driven, tactically discreet, and non-intimidating, to encourage large voter turnout and allow people to cast their ballots freely.

The group also expressed concern over the declining rate of voter participation in Anambra elections, recalling that turnout fell from 46 per cent in 1999 to 25 per cent in 2013, 21 per cent in 2017, and just 10.5 per cent in 2021.

“With 2.82 million registered voters and 2.5 million PVC holders for tomorrow’s election, the authorities must prevent a repeat of this pattern,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the CLEEN Foundation has identified five local councils: Ayamelum, Awka South, Onitsha North, Orumba South, and Ekwusigo as high-risk zones, citing past incidents of politically motivated violence and the activities of non-state armed groups.

Similarly, the Anambra chapter of the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has lamented poor voter education and inadequate sensitisation, especially in rural areas.

State chairman, Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme, told journalists that many voters had lost confidence in the process due to past experiences, warning that this could lead to widespread apathy.

“We appeal to the electorate to exercise their franchise, as the new INEC Chairman has promised a credible and transparent process,” he said, while commending faith-based organisations for maintaining neutrality during the build-up to the polls.

Ezekwueme also urged security agencies to enforce laws against vote buying and selling, stressing that offenders should be promptly arrested and prosecuted.

Beyond the immediate contest, the outcome of the Anambra election is expected to have far-reaching implications for the 2027 general elections. It will serve as a test of strength for the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), which faces renewed challenges from the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Analysts say that a credible and peaceful poll could boost public confidence in INEC ahead of 2027, while any setback may deepen scepticism about Nigeria’s electoral process.

Governorship candidates have intensified last-minute campaigns, focusing on strategic areas that could determine their chances, as Anambra braces for another crucial test of its democratic maturity.

Amupitan declares 98.8 per cent PVC collection, says INEC fully ready

The Independent National Electoral Commission yesterday said that Permanent Voter Card (PVC) collection for tomorrow’s governorship election in Anambra State has risen to 98.8 per cent.

The commission described the figure as one of the most impressive recorded ahead of any election in recent years. INEC Chairman, Prof Joash Ojo Amupitan, disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja, following a series of engagements with stakeholders in Awka, the Anambra State capital, earlier in the week.

He said the surge in collection followed the commission’s decision to extend the PVC collection period from October 29 to November 2 across all 326 registration areas.

The move, he noted, significantly reduced the gap left after the final display and clean-up of the state’s voter register, which currently stands at 2,802,790 eligible voters.

“Following the conclusion of voter registration and a thorough database clean-up, the Commission finalised a register of 2,802,790 voters for this election on September 4, 2025.

“Initially, only 63.9 per cent of voters had collected their PVCs. To close this gap, INEC extended the PVC collection period from Wednesday, October 29, to Sunday, November 2, 2025, ensuring collection centres were open across all 326 Registration Areas (Wards).

“I am delighted to share a success story today: that extension has yielded excellent results! The percentage of collected PVCs to registered voters now stands at an impressive 98.8 per cent. This is a significant collection rate for any election in Nigeria, and it sends a clear signal.”

The INEC boss revealed that all uncollected cards would be safely retrieved and stored at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) until after the election.

Despite the improved collection rate, Amupitan cautioned that voter apathy remains the biggest threat to the credibility of the exercise. He recalled that voter turnout in past governorship elections in the state had declined sharply from 25.5 per cent in 2013 to 20.1 per cent in 2017, and about 10.27 per cent in 2021.

Noting that democracy only thrives when citizens actively choose their leaders, Amupitan urged every eligible person in Anambra to come out and exercise their civic right without fear or favour.

He disclosed that the Commission has deployed 6,879 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices for accreditation and electronic transmission of results, backed by reserve units to address contingencies.

He also confirmed the readiness of more than 24,000 ad hoc personnel, 3,000 vehicles, and 83 boats to ensure the simultaneous opening of all 5,718 polling units at 8:30 a.m.

The Chairman stated that voters in six registration areas in Ihiala Local Council, which are affected by security concerns, would cast their ballots at the council secretariat under tight security protection.

He said: “To demonstrate our unwavering commitment to flawless delivery, four National Commissioners have remained in Anambra to personally supervise the election, supported by 10 Resident Electoral Commissioners specially deployed from across the country. Amupitan assured that the Commission is determined to deliver an election that is credible, inclusive, transparent, and efficiently executed.

“Anyone attempting violence, vote-buying, intimidation, or ballot interference will face swift, lawful consequences. And to the voters: you have collected your PVCs, security will protect you, and INEC is ready for you. So, come out on Saturday, November 8, vote freely, vote peacefully, vote proudly,” he added.

Commission begins distribution of sensitive materials

The Independent National Electoral Commission has commenced the distribution of sensitive materials for tomorrow’s governorship election in Anambra State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Queen Elizabeth Agwu, supervised the distribution of materials to various local councils yesterday as part of the commission’s final preparations for the poll. Agwu said the exercise formed an essential part of the electoral process and urged voters to come out en masse to elect candidates of their choice.

She explained that the commission initiated the movement and distribution of three key sensitive materials to the various Registration Area Centres (RACs) across the state by 9:00 a.m.

Among the materials distributed were the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), Forms EC8A, and Forms EC8B. The process, she said, was jointly supervised by party agents and security operatives to ensure transparency. She expressed hope that there would be no hitches during the exercise.

Agwu also allayed fears among some voters that their votes would not count or that results might be predetermined. She said, “People should come out and vote; participate in this election process. Do not stay at home thinking that your vote will not count, and do not assume that your candidate has already won. INEC is fully prepared for this election and we are assuring the people of Anambra State of a credible and peaceful exercise.”

She added that the process at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), where the materials were retrieved, had been smooth and without complaints, which she said reflected INEC’s readiness and commitment to conducting a credible poll.

Doubts persist over credibility as voters head to polls

As Anambra State prepares for tomorrow’s governorship election, doubts persist over the credibility of the process, with key stakeholders expressing fears that little may change from the pattern of previous polls.

Despite repeated assurances from INEC and security agencies, political actors and civil society groups remain sceptical about the likelihood of a free, fair, and credible exercise.

Concerns centre on whether security operatives, INEC officials, and the general conduct of the election will deliver outcomes different from those of past polls.

Stakeholders have also questioned whether Amupitan can introduce meaningful innovations that surpass the achievements of his predecessor, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, who led the commission for nearly a decade.

A stalwart of the National Consultative Front (NCFront), Wale Okunniyi, expressed dismay over what he described as the stagnation of Nigeria’s electoral reform process.

“I must be honest; I do not see anything changing tomorrow in the Anambra governorship election,” he said. “The same process and law remain in place, so what can the new INEC chairman really do?

“The Electoral Act has not been amended, and the National Assembly is practically doing nothing to improve it. So, what change do you expect? Amupitan may be new, but he is operating within the same system. He is a lone ranger who cannot act outside the provisions of the Electoral Law.”

Similarly, a retired military officer and former governorship aspirant in Imo State, Captain Mbamara (rtd), cautioned Nigerians, particularly Anambra voters, not to expect much from tomorrow’s poll. He lamented that as long as the current Electoral Law remains in force, no meaningful change should be anticipated.

“As long as the new Electoral Law is what will be used to conduct the election, what real change should we expect? I am particularly worried that INEC spent over N100 billion on electronic gadgets for elections, yet the courts later discarded their results on flimsy excuses of ‘glitches,’ and nobody is questioning that.

“I don’t want to raise my hopes about any election in Nigeria until the entire process is overhauled. Saturday will come and go, and then someone will simply tell us to go to court.”

However, former National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralph Nwosu, urged security agencies to recognise that the international community is closely monitoring Nigeria’s electoral conduct.

“It is, therefore, incumbent on them to ensure that the right thing is done on Saturday,” he said. Nwosu also advised the INEC Chairman to take his first major assignment seriously, adding: “Whatever you do now will determine Nigerians’ perception of you and the commission.”

With major candidates and parties intensifying last-minute efforts to mobilise voters, tomorrow’s election will test not only the credibility of the Amupitan-led INEC but also the nation’s broader commitment to strengthening democratic institutions ahead of the 2027 general elections.