Any compromise of INEC’s values, procedures will attract consequences, Amupitan tells staff, RECs, Commissioners

Gets N1.013t In 2026 Budget In Preparation For 2027 Elections

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has warned that any compromise of Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) values or procedures will attract consequences, stating that he wants the commission to deliver a historic turnaround in Nigeria’s electoral process.

According to him, the 2027 general election must mark a decisive break from past shortcomings.

Amupitan made the pledge, on Friday, in Lagos, while delivering his opening address at the 2026 Induction and Strategic Retreat for newly appointed National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

Describing INEC officials as custodians of the will of the Nigerian people, the chairman said the commission had begun early preparations to ensure that the next general election is free from interference, credible, transparent and inclusive.

He said: “Distinguished colleagues, the eyes of over 200 million Nigerians and indeed the entire continent are upon us. I charge you today to brace yourselves. The work ahead is demanding, the hours will be long, and the scrutiny will be intense.

“However, we have a golden opportunity to rewrite the history of elections in Nigeria. Our goal is clear: the 2027 General Election must be free and fair and be a watershed moment in Nigeria’s election history. But we must aim even higher. I want us to build an institution that is recognised globally.

“Let it be said that under our watch, INEC became the best Election Management Body in Africa, a beacon of integrity, a model of technological efficiency, and a fortress of democratic values. Our success in 2027 must be more than a national victory. It must be a continental standard, a proof-of-concept that demonstrates that INEC can indeed conduct a world-class, technologically-driven, and transparent election that is beyond reproach.”

The INEC boss, who assumed office in October 2025, said internal discipline, institutional cohesion and early planning would be critical to restoring public confidence in the electoral process.

While identifying 2027 as the commission’s ultimate destination, Amupitan noted that INEC would first be tested by a series of elections, beginning with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections scheduled for February 2026, followed by the off-cycle governorship polls in Ekiti and Osun states.

According to him, the exercises will serve as practical tests of the commission’s logistics, voter register management and the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), ahead of the nationwide polls.

Amupitan outlined five non-negotiable pillars, noting that millions of first-time voters, largely young and technologically savvy Nigerians, would play a defining role in the next election cycle.

He added: “Our mandate, which we should pursue rigorously, is built on five non-negotiable pillars. We are here to organise elections that are free from any form of interference; fair to all contestants and political parties; credible in the eyes of the global community; transparent in every process, from polling units to result collation; and inclusive of every Nigerian, regardless of physical ability or location.

“In pursuing this mandate, we must recognise that 2027 will be defined by a new demographic of Nigerians, millions of young citizens who will be approaching the ballot box for the very first time. These are digital natives who demand transparency in real-time and have little patience for opacity.

“It is our duty to prove to these tech-savvy, and often skeptical, young voters that INEC can be trusted. By ensuring our systems are inclusive and our technology is beyond reproach, we are not just conducting an election; we are securing the lifelong loyalty of Nigeria’s future to the ideals of the ballot.

Earlier, Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Ayobami Salami, said the retreat marked a critical moment for institutional reflection and strategic alignment as the commission moves towards 2027.

Salami noted that rising public expectations around elections made early planning and leadership cohesion imperative, urging participants to engage fully with the sessions.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been allocated a staggering N1.013 trillion in the 2026 budget presented to the National Assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The allocation, one of the largest in the commission’s history, comes as Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general elections. This is contained in the details of the 2026 Appropriation Bill released by the Budget Office of the Federation. President Tinubu had presented a 2026 Appropriation Bill of N58.18 trillion to the National Assembly.

The proposed budget, tagged, “Budget of Consolidation, Renewed Resilience and Shared Prosperity,” projected total revenue of N34.33 trillion and total expenditure of N58.18 trillion, including N15.52 trillion for debt service.

While INEC has consistently cited the need for adequate funding to ensure credible elections, observers noted that the new allocation will be tested by logistical demands, including procurement of technology, voter education, and nationwide staff deployment.

Section 3(3) of the Electoral Act 2022 requires election funds to be released at least one year before the polls.

“The election funds due to the Commission for any general elections are to be released to the Commission not later than one year before the next general election,” the section said.