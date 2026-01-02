APC chieftain insists on full autonomy for Abia LGs

Prince Paul Ikonne, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, has renewed calls for full autonomy for the state’s local government councils, urging residents to hold Governor Alex Otti’s administration accountable in 2026.

In a New Year message, the former Executive Secretary and CEO of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) stressed that local governments are the closest tier of government to the people and must be allowed to operate freely to ensure effective grassroots development.

“Let our councils breathe again, let democracy flourish at the grassroots, and let Abians feel the impact of governance in their daily lives,” Ikonne said.

He insisted that empowering local governments is essential for sustainable development, arguing that concentrating power at the state level slows progress and limits the ability of communities to meet their immediate needs.

Ikonne called on citizens to be more engaged in governance, urging them to demand transparency, accountability, and responsive leadership.

“A better Abia begins when the voices of the people are heard and respected. Our communities must be allowed to thrive, and this can only happen when local governments are empowered to perform their constitutional duties,” he added.

He also highlighted the practical benefits of autonomous local councils, noting that they can directly deliver essential services, including roads, schools, healthcare, and employment opportunities. “Without empowered councils, development stalls and our people continue to suffer,” Ikonne said.

The APC chieftain further expressed optimism about Abia’s potential, describing the state as blessed with industrious citizens, rich culture, and untapped resources.

“Abia shall be great again, not by silencing the people, but by empowering them; not by concentrating power, but by spreading it to every corner of our land,” he said.

Ikonne concluded his message by wishing residents a happy New Year and emphasising the role of ordinary citizens in shaping the state’s future. “Together, we will build a state where hope is not just a dream, but a reality lived by every family. The journey to greatness has begun, and it begins with you,” he said.

He urged the government to take concrete steps to restore operational independence to local councils, insisting that doing so would strengthen democracy, improve service delivery, and foster inclusive growth across Abia State.