APC doors open to Plateau governor Mutfwang, Adeleke

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has dismissed claims that he is preventing Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang and his Osun State counterpart, Ademola Adeleke, from joining the party.

In a statement on Wednesday, the APC Chairman described the allegations as baseless, misleading, and deliberately crafted to undermine his longstanding commitment to broad-based political inclusion.

Yilwatda’s reaction follows a statement credited to a group calling itself the Youths Political Movement of Nigeria (YPMN), which alleged that he refused to open the APC membership register to block the two governors and other intending defectors.

Describing the YPMN claim as “pure fiction,” he noted that since assuming office in July 2025, he has been one of the most vocal champions of expansion and openness within the APC.

He explained that under his leadership, the party has registered more than 500,000 new members nationwide through a combined ward-based and digital mobilisation process that has strengthened grassroots visibility and accessibility.

He added that the idea that he would deliberately restrict high-profile entrants runs completely contrary to both his record and his philosophy.

He emphasised that neither he nor the National Working Committee (NWC) has issued any directive, formal or informal, preventing Governors Mutfwang or Adeleke from joining the APC.

On the contrary, he said both governors have held cordial and constructive discussions with the party’s national leadership, noting that in line with APC procedures, all necessary frameworks for their smooth and dignified integration remain fully active should they formally declare for the party.

The APC Chairman recalled that he has repeatedly stated that the party thrives when it welcomes capable, patriotic Nigerians from across the political spectrum.

He added that he has consistently championed the view that the Renewed Hope vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is strengthened when the party broadens its base rather than narrows it.

“His actions—supervising defection ceremonies, deploying mobilisation teams nationwide, and expanding the digital register—speak louder than any propaganda,” the statement noted.

“The APC notes that this allegation is the latest in a series of sponsored attacks targeting the National Chairman’s integrity and strategic leadership ahead of the 2027 general elections. These coordinated attempts to sow mistrust are being pushed by fringe elements with questionable ties to the party.

“Their intention is to create the false impression of internal division and obstruct the Chairman’s ongoing reforms. Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda is not blocking anyone; the doors of the APC remain open, active, and welcoming.”

Yilwatda therefore urged members, supporters, and the Nigerian public to disregard such distractions, stressing that the APC remains united, forward-looking, and firmly committed to accommodating all Nigerians of goodwill who wish to join its progressive fold.